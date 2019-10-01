BTC/USD gave the highs another test but the bears smashed the attempt.

Today Bitcoin is trading 0.11% lower as crypto sentiment is mixed.

Bitcoin tried to test the daily high of 8,535.00 but didn't manage to break 8,400.00.

The level to break for the bears is now 8,239.86 and this would make a lower high lower low formation.

There is also a trendline support close to the support level and the last hourly candle is a classic shooting star.

The next support on the way down is 8100.00 which was used to good effect previously.

The relative strength index (RSI) has just dropped the 50 mid-line which could indicate more bearish action.