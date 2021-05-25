We have seen some consolidation in BTCUSD after the aggressive sell off. Breaking down the timeframes, the long-term bias remains bearish, and we could be in a complex 4th wave correction before sellers return.

261.8% and a 5th wave completion (as far as Elliott Wave is concerned) is not seen until 17139.

We could/should consolidate until month-end in the corrective 4th wave channel. We will watch price action to see if the bearish Butterfly unfolds with the channel.