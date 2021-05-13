Market news
Billions of U.S dollars were lost from the entire cryptocurrency exchange following Tesla's CEO Elon Musk's statement on tweeter that the electric vehicle giant would reject any car purchases utilizing bitcoin for now.
According to data from Coinmarketcap.com early today, while Tesla's CEO delivered the news, the value of the entire cryptocurrency market was at about $2.43 trillion.
About 8:45 a.m. the crypto market capitalization had fallen to approximately $2.06 trillion, washing off about $365.85 billion.
Last Tesla stated in an administrative filing that it had bought $1.5 billion worth of bitcoin and intended to allow the cryptocurrency for payments.
Technical analysis
Now on the technical side as we can see on the BTCUSD 1H timeframe the price has initiated a confirmed Kumo break-out signal because the price is under the cloud and Tenkan sen, Kijun sen, and Chikou span are under the cloud as well.
Taking that into consideration our bias, for now, should be on the bearish side because of the Ichimoku bear signal, and some key resistance areas worth watching.
Fibonacci levels between 61.8 and 50 should be on our list. If the price reach between the 2 levels we can consider taking a short position after the completion of the next bear candle.
"Another factor should be the market news because negative news tends to be more active rather than positive news."
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 87% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. The above materials are considered marketing communications and do not reflect independent investment research or a solicitation of advice or recommendations pursuant to compliance within the existing regulatory structure and licensing. Finmarket, operated by KDNA shall not accept any responsibility for any losses of traders in Forex or CFD products due to the use and content of the relevant information prescribed herein.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Reef Finance Price Prediction: REEF hints at another crash, but on-chain metrics favor bulls
Reef Finance price is recovering slowly after its 25% sell-off as it heads toward a resistance level at $0.044. A potential fractal from a technical perspective hints at a 15% downswing. However, on-chain metrics oppose the pessimistic view and suggest a bullish outlook for REEF.
Ethereum gains threatened as market goes into tailspin
Ethereum Classic price crashed nearly 30% as the cryptocurrency market entered a selling spree. A combination of the 100 SMA at $75.45 and a support barrier stretching from $72.31 to $81.67 provided a base for Wednesday’s crash.
Stellar remains indecisive after massive market crash
XLM price seems to have stopped the bleeding as buyers undid 15% of the sell-off. If XLM slices through the supply barrier that extends from $0.627 to $0.660, it will signal the start of an upswing. On the other hand, a rejection at this resistance zone will result in a retest of the support level at $0.574.
SHIB price plunges after Vitalik Buterin dumps dog-themed tokens
Vitalik Buterin received Shiba Inu tokens at his public wallet address as part of a burn mechanism. The meme-coin mania has caused Ethereum gas fees to rise again, and now Buterin has decided to ditch the dog-themed tokens.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.