$Bitcoin (BTC) has printed a low in light of the completion of irregular flat wave B. It might be a running or expanding variation depending on where it ends, forming the final 5-wave leg. What is shared between the variations is that both are expected to move up in the short term, either as an impulse or a diagonal.

$Rune (RUNE) is expected to offer a similar opportunity in the short term, but the two structures are not comparable in the medium term. With a leading diagonal preceding the flat pattern expected to end higher, the downside might be more powerful and faster, leading to a quicker long-term reversal.