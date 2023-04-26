Bitcoin (BTC $28,860) headed toward $29,000 on April 26 after overnight gains marked a solid rebound.
BTC/USD 1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView
Bitcoin short squeeze risk on the rise
Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD advancing swiftly during Asia trading to deliver 6.5% upside versus its local lows.
The pair had begun its comeback after the April 25 Wall Street open amid fresh concerns over United States bank stability.
These came as First Republic Bank reported a dramatic fall in deposits, its share price tanking 50% on the day.
A familiar catalyst for crypto markets, the banking crisis reminded investors that it had gone nowhere since March, with crypto sources already predicting its next chapter.
Eyeing the ongoing Bitcoin reaction, trading suite Decentrader warned that the market was still heavily short BTC, indicating a lack of trust in the uptrend’s durability.
“We've got Open Interest increasing and Funding Rate dropping which shows that a lot of people are shorting this move,” it told Twitter followers in an update.
Popular trader Crypto Tony was among the skeptics, revealing a hands-off approach and a target of around $28,900 to go short.
Trading resource IncomeSharks also considered a short opportunity to come next.
"BBands getting tight, looks like we are probably do for a little explosive move to the upside," a tweet read on the day, referring to Bollinger Bands volatility indicator cues.
Hit the 4h supertrend resistance, then I'll look to flip for a short to catch the downside if it looks weak.
BTC/USD annotated chart with Bollinger Bands. Source: IncomeSharks/ Twitter
BTC traders eye short opportunities near $29,000
While the negative funding rates in turn facilitated the potential for a “short squeeze” to liquidate bears, Decentrader added, data from monitoring resource Coinglass showed no extreme liquidation events for April 26 at the time of writing.
BTC liquidations chart. Source: Coinglass
“A strong bounce from the lows as expected, my Bitcoin longs are printing,” a more optimistic Jelle meanwhile wrote in an update, having longed BTC near $27,000.
Expecting a minor dip into the area we just broke, before continuing higher. The 4h candles may look scary, but I'm not worried. 30k remains the target for this trade.
BTC/USD annotated chart. Source: Jelle/ Twitter
Adopting a long-term perspective, financial information resource Stockmoney Lizards also remained bullish.
"Bitcoin chart is easy to read. Very repetitive," it argued about the 5-day BTC/USD timeframe.
Bear market ended in 2022. BTC will continue to trend up (with minor pullbacks).
BTC/USD annotated chart. Source: Stockmoney Lizards/ Twitter
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Institutions reviving Bitcoin spot ETF bid might lead to a pushback in the alt season
Bitcoin and altcoins price action over the last two weeks has taken a toll on the alt season narrative that had been brewing throughout the latter half of March. But as BTC fell in the past five days, the discourse about alt season is firing up again, although investors might be in for a disappointment.
Aptos price drops to single digits two weeks to the APT token unlocks event, bull trap, or buying opportunity?
Aptos (APT) price dropped below the $10 price level for the first time in almost three months. The slip comes a fortnight after the scheduled unlocking event put 53 million APT tokens into the market, bolstering the bearish pressure.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto markets falter, calls for a catalyst
Bitcoin price is struggling to hold above $27,000 as the 50-day EMA comes into play. Ethereum price consolidates tightly as bearish pressure increases, but there’s hope. Ripple price remains indecisive, but the price action hints at a possible breakout.
The bane of Uniswap price - not the market but UNI holders
Uniswap price has been painting red on the charts over the previous six days, like the rest of the cryptocurrencies. But the reason behind the altcoin facing a higher decline is due to its investors turning to sell instead of HODLing through the bearishness.
Bitcoin: BTC loses directional bias, leaving holders guessing its next move
Bitcoin price shows a bearish breaker setup on the weekly timeframe, suggesting that buyers need to be cautious. This signal is ambiguous since it does not accurately predict a reversal just yet.