BTCUSD Longs/Shorts ratio chart is nearing strong technical support area , which can be supportive for Bitcoin and ALTcoin friends . So, after the final short-term drop within wave (C) of an (A)-(B)-(C) correction , watch out for stabilization and bullish continuation in the Crypto market , ideally from 950B – 850B area.

