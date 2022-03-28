$eos update: Just to add some context to previous tweet looking at the usd pair. The weekly range low is a huge support and looks like it held one more time. EQ is a great first target if this uptrend picks up pace. #eos https://t.co/qksMkfhtPy pic.twitter.com/p9X2ULaAY0

Analysts have evaluated the EOS price trend and predicted a continuation of the altcoin’s uptrend. EOS price could eye a target at $5.5. @Mesawine1, a pseudonymous cryptocurrency analyst, believes the weekly range low is a massive support for EOS price. The analyst argues a $5.5 target is a great first if the altcoin’s uptrend picks up pace.

I, for one, traded all of my shares in B1 (the 240k BTC, Bullish, et al) for EOS tokens. I win with the community or lose with the community. Lots happening. Stay tuned.

Pierce was the co-founder of Block.one, the company that released EOS.io software. Pierce told his followers that he traded all of his shares in Block.one for EOS tokens. In December 2021, the EOS community had voted to stop payments to Block.one. The management of the company was accused of failing to deliver on the commitments made to EOS.

