- EOS price gained 20% overnight in the ongoing altcoin rally in the crypto market.
- Brock Pierce, a shareholder of Block.one, a high-performance blockchain solutions firm, sold his shares and scooped up EOS.
- Analysts are bullish on the EOS price trend, setting a target at $5.5.
EOS price started a massive uptrend, posting double-digit gains overnight. Analysts believe EOS could continue its uptrend to a target at $5.5.
EOS price climbs above $3 in recent rally
EOS price has posted double-digit gains, crossing $3.11 during its recent price rally. Brock Pierce, a shareholder of a blockchain performance solutions company Block.one revealed that he is fully engaged with the project, EOS.
Pierce was the co-founder of Block.one, the company that released EOS.io software. Pierce told his followers that he traded all of his shares in Block.one for EOS tokens. In December 2021, the EOS community had voted to stop payments to Block.one. The management of the company was accused of failing to deliver on the commitments made to EOS.
Pierce’s return to the project is considered key to EOS development and growth. Pierce’s recent purchase of EOS fueled a bullish narrative among investors.
I, for one, traded all of my shares in B1 (the 240k BTC, Bullish, et al) for EOS tokens. I win with the community or lose with the community. Lots happening. Stay tuned.— Brock Pierce (@brockpierce) March 27, 2022
Analysts have evaluated the EOS price trend and predicted a continuation of the altcoin’s uptrend. EOS price could eye a target at $5.5. @Mesawine1, a pseudonymous cryptocurrency analyst, believes the weekly range low is a massive support for EOS price. The analyst argues a $5.5 target is a great first if the altcoin’s uptrend picks up pace.
$eos update:— Cryptotoad (@Mesawine1) March 26, 2022
Just to add some context to previous tweet looking at the usd pair.
The weekly range low is a huge support and looks like it held one more time. EQ is a great first target if this uptrend picks up pace.
#eos https://t.co/qksMkfhtPy pic.twitter.com/p9X2ULaAY0
Analysts have noted a bullish divergence on the daily EOS price chart and predict a steady climb to the next target above $3.11.
