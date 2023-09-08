Breaking: SEC files reply brief to Ripple in further support of its motion to certify an Interlocutory appeal

Share:

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed a reply brief supporting its motion to certify an interlocutory appeal.

The filing is a reply memorandum requesting certification for appellate review, citing issues raised by the Court’s order on summary judgment.

With the above summary, the commission seeks to appeal along the lines of:

Controlling case laws

Substantial grounds for difference of opinion exist as to both questions of law

Interlocutory appeal materially advancing case termination

Stay pending appeal being vital to save judicial resources

According to the SEC, rulings on programmatic sales and other distributions are legal questions.

…Defendants, having failed to convince this Court that material facts were in dispute, seek to derail an otherwise proper interlocutory appeal by threatening to bury the Court of Appeals in factual issues on cross-appeal.

According to the SEC, a review of the Terraform labs case shows that the characterization that Terraform labs passed on the status of Howey of secondary market resales of the asset while the Ripple case did not is wrong.

Per the plaintiff, the defendant is ignoring and mischaracterizing the Supreme Court and Second Circuit cases involving the Howey guideline despite them being pivotal to the case regarding interlocutory appeal certification.

The commission, therefore, accuses Ripple of not having an institutional interest in the efficient resolution of the case, saying that the defendant only wishes to prolong litigation, thereby giving themselves time to continue selling XRP to public markets.

The commission also claims that certification would be an enabler to resource preservation for the Court and the two parties alike.

With these, The SEC asks the Court to grant the plaintiff’s motion for interlocutory appeal and stay further proceedings until the resolution of that appeal.

The next step involves Judge Torres making her decision, with the FXStreet team ready to bring you updates as they unfold.