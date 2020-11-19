The company published the announcement on the official blog post, stating that all the employees are back at work, and the company is ready to unlock withdrawals on November 27.

The rumors that the cryptocurrency exchange would unlock the withdrawals were leaked earlier today by a Chinese blockchain reporter Collin Wu. The expert said that the trading platform was on track to open cryptocurrency withdrawal, citing comments of OKEx's CEO Jay Hao on Weibo, known as the Chinese Twitter.

The company confirmed the information by publishing a detailed post on the official website. According to the statement, the company managed to solve the issues. As all responsible employees are back to work, users will be able to withdraw their digital assets starting from November 27.

Before that, the team plans to perform a security audit to ensure that the hot wallet is functioning correctly. Also, OKEx will launch a global feedback campaign for existing and new customers. The detailed recovery plan will be published in recent days.

The native token of the exchange, OKB, jumped by nearly 15% on a day-to-day basis to trade at $5.63.