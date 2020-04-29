Breaking: Ethereum Price Majestically Breaks Above $200, highest level since the March crypto crash

Ethereum price has made a remarkable move above the coveted $200. This is the highest the crypto has traded at since the Coronavirus triggered crypto crash in mid-March. At the time of writing, Ether is exchanging hands at $20, although there has been a minor adjustment from an intraday high of $203.

Bulls are likely to be seeking support above $200. This will allow them to shift the focus on higher levels at $300 as discussed in an earlier published price analysis. Bitcoin has also started moving higher, the main aim is to rise above $8,000 ahead of the halving. Ripple broke above the key $0.20 level on Tuesday and tested the next hurdle at $0.22.