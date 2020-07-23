Breaking: ETH/USD jumps another 5% within minutes hitting $280 on major exchanges

ETH/USD is seeing a ton of follow-through after the initial bull move on July 22.

Ethereum is leading the market while most high-market cap coins are staying flat.

Ethereum was just inches away from breaking above $280 and it's still trading around $278.35 after a violent move.

ETH/USD 1-hour chart

Ethereum bulls managed to defend the 12-EMA even though the RSI has continued to remain overextended. Another leg up has taken Ethereum to $279.67 on Binance and it doesn't look like the buyers are done yet.

Currently, Ethereum is slowing down but is staying above $278. We could see another hourly bull flag before the next leg up.