Breaking: Crypto collapse with Bitcoin falling below $9,000 and Ethereum getting close to $220

BTC/USD is down 3.5% in the last two hours after a violent move below $9,000.

ETH/USD is trying to stay above $220 after a similar drop.

XRP needs to defend $0.169 to avoid the risk of falling towards $0.10

Most cryptocurrencies are experiencing a significant sell-off after Bitcoin fell below $9,000. BNB/USD has suffered the most with a 4% drop towards $15 and needs to hold $14.8 support.

XRP/USD has only fallen by 2% but it's not surprising considering the digital asset has been weaker than the rest for the past few months.

BTC/USD 1-hour chart

Not everything is lost for Bitcoin if bulls can hold $8,900 and bounce back up above $9,000. For now the 12-EMA remains at around $9,160.

ETH/USD 1-hour chart

XRP/USD 1-hour chart