- BTC/USD bulls were finally able to take charge of the market this Tuesday.
- The RSI indicator crept up from 32.47 to 34.88, following bullish price action.
BTC/USD daily chart
BTC/USD managed to bounce up from the $7,935.15 to re-enter the $8,000 zone and the downward channel formation. The asset is currently trading for $8,028, while the RSI indicator crept up from 32.47 to 34.88. This followed three exceedingly bearish days where BTC/USD crashed from $9,158.55 to $7,935.15. The MACD indicates increasing bearish momentum, while the Elliott Oscillator has three consecutive red sessions, which is a testament to how overwhelmingly bearish the market has been before this Tuesday.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
