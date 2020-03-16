The cryptocurrency market is wild again. Bitcoin (BTC) dived below $5,000 and touched $4,898 low during Asian trading hours before recovering to $5,000 by press time. The first digital coin has lost over 6% since the beginning of the day amid massive sell-off across the board.

BTC/USD is trading with the short-term bearish bias amid expanding volatility. From the technical point of view, the critical short-term barrier is created by a confluence of SMAs on the 15-min chart at $5,300. Once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $5,000.

However, a failure to develop an upside recovery will push the price back below $5,000 towards the above-said intraday low of $4,898. The next support comes at $4,600 (Pivot Point 1-day Support 2).

BTC/USD 15-min chart