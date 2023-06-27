Breaking: Bitbns customers’ crypto disappears from wallets

- Bitbns exchange’s customers report that their crypto wallets have disappeared.
- The exchange cited technical issues and acknowledged that the wallet balance is showing zero for some users.
On June 27, customers of Bitbns, one of India's largest crypto exchange reported that their crypto is disappearing from their wallets. This development comes as crypto markets across the globe are being faced with massive regulatory oversight.
Bitbns customers panic
Bitbns is considered one of the largest crypto exchanges with a 24-hour trading volume of $13.72 million, as seen on CoinGecko. In the early hours of the Asian trading session, users of the Bitbns exchange complained that their wallets have suddenly been emptied and were showing zero balance.
A Twitter user with the screen name BTC INDIA tweeted that "7.06 lakh Rupees" was missing from their account. Others even reported that in addition to the wallet balances displaying zero, all futures sell orders were executed.
Although the Indian crypto exchange has not put out an official statement on Twitter, it mentioned that the "tech team is working on addressing this issue," on their official Telegram channel.
Bitbns announcement
FXStreet has reached out to the Bitbns team and affected users, and the story will be updated.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
