The Russian Roskomnadzor (the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information, Technology, and Mass Media) added the cryptocurrency exchange Binance to the blacklist.
According to the announcement published on the platform's Russian portal, the regulator concluded that the Binance's website contains the forbidden information. Namely, the regulator cited information about purchasing cryptocurrency (Bitcoin).
The company emphasized that it had never received any notifications or warnings from state authorities or law enforcement authorities. Now the legal department is consulting the experts to clarify the issue.
At the time of writing, the Binance website and services are still available for the Russian users.
Binance is not the first
On September 24, users lost access to the mirror website of LocalBitcoins, the peer-to-peer platform for buying and selling Bitcoins. According to the Roskomnadzor data, the mirror-website of LocalBitcoins.net was added to the register of the forbidden resources on July 21 based on the decision of the Onezhskiy municipal court.
The latest developments are in line with the Russian authorities' strict approach towards the cryptocurrency industry. As FXStreet earlier reported, the Russian Ministry of Finance proposed modifying the punishment for those who do not report their cryptocurrency income to the tax authorities. If the proposed changes are accepted, the failure to report on the cryptocurrency wallet with the annual turnover of 1 million rubles ($14,000) may lead to three years in prison.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Upward momentum hits pause
Cryptocurrencies across the board rebounded strongly on Thursday, in a way reminding investors that we are still in a bull market. Some altcoins such as Chainlink (LINK) and Synthetix (SNX) rallied massively, posting gains above 20% in the last 24 hours.
SNX rebounds strongly, stalls under $5
The decentralized finance (DeFi) token, Synthetix along with other selected cryptocurrencies like Chainlink (LINK) and Ren (REN) decoupled and rallied extensively in the last 24 hours.
Zcash Price Analysis: Bulls take over after ZEC flashes buy signal in the daily chart
ZEC/USD daily chart flashed the buy signal on the TD sequential. Following that, the buyers pushed the price above the descending triangle formation. In the process, ZEC managed to break above the SMA 200 curve.
Europe prepares to embrace crypto, Russia gets ready to clamp down on in
Europe has just made another step towards creating a comprehensive legal framework for the cryptocurrency and blockchain-related companies. According to an extensive 168-page draft proposal.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC crystal ball gives bulls a faint flicker of hope
Bitcoin staged a healthy recovery this week. The pioneer digital currency price took off from the support area of $10,000 and touched the next psychological line of $11,000.