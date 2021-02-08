Breaking: Apple expected to follow Tesla’s steps and add Bitcoin to its balance sheet

- RBC Capital Markets, a global investment bank has suggested Apple to buy Bitcoin.
- Additionally, the bank also stated that Apple should develop a cryptocurrency exchange.
- The announcement comes right after Tesla purchased $1.5 billion in BTC.
According to RBC Capital Markets, one of the largest global investment banks, Apple should look into Bitcoin. Analyst, Mitch Steves wrote a note to clients stating:
The wallet initiative appears to be a clear multi-billion dollar opportunity for the firm (potential for well over $40 billion in annual revenue with limited R&D),
Steves was referring to the Apple Wallet and its potential to become a cryptocurrency exchange. In the past few months, several big companies like PayPal and Tesla have announced their support for Bitcoin by either purchasing it, accepting it, or even allowing customers to exchange it.
Tesla just invested $1.5 billion in Bitcoin this Monday 8 of February pushing Bitcoin price towards $45,000 to a new all-time high. RBC believes that Apple can benefit significantly from building an exchange but could also simply look to purchase the digital asset and add it to its balance sheet.
