Breaking: $600 million in leveraged positions liquidated as Bitcoin price crashes 5%

VeChain technicals spell doom as losses to $0.068 linger
VeChain is down 3.6% over the last 24 hours as bulls continue to lose grip. The last few days have witnessed consolidation dominate price action. Besides, a descending trendline also limited VET’s upside.
Kyber Network consolidates ahead of colossal 72% upswing
Kyber Network appears to have stalled under $3, delaying the much-anticipated liftoff to new all-time highs. Meanwhile, a key technical pattern has formed on the 12-hour chart, hinting at a potential 72% upswing to $4.9.
ZRX 0x poised for 25% pullback as reversal sign pops up
The ZRX price has been on a tear as it surged nearly 60% between March 25 and March 31. Now, a reversal seems likely as it trades below a stiff resistance level.
World’s third largest company integrates Wanchain into its national data system
The State Grid Corporation of China has chosen to use Wanchain’s blockchain technology to upgrade its national data management system. Wanchain’s WAN token price has surged in the past week on the heels of a series of partnership announcements.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC long-term outlook remains upbeat despite recent volatility
Bitcoin price action this week does not match the frantic headlines in the leading financial publications. Price did not close with excessive daily losses this week, and the weekly close is similarly muted compared to historical precedent.