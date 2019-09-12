- Brave does not have access to any user data and doesn’t store data on a centralized or decentralized server, making it very secure.
- Brave's monetization and security features are expected to result in the widespread usage of the browser.
Brave, a popular decentralized blockchain-enabled web browser, has become the most downloaded browser on the Japanese Google store. According to a Reddit post published on September 8, this is the first time Brave has taken over its rivals such as Chrome, Firefox and Opera in the country.
Brave was launched around two years ago and has significantly captured market share from other browsers already. This is done by tokenizing a few aspects of the browser experience for the users. For example, users can earn the browser’s native Basic Attention Token (BAT) by watching ads and claiming grants.
Brave helps its users to be their own data safeguards by keeping all their personal information on their own devices. The company has no access to the data and it isn’t stored on a decentralized or centralized server. Unlike Chrome, Brave has not been focusing much on its marketing aspect. But once the users understand the trade-offs of business and the benefits offered by Brave, a higher adoption rate of Brave is anticipated.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD has strong support at $10,050 as bears take over the market
BTC/USD went up from $10,095 to $10,162.15 this Wednesday, following a late rally by the bulls. So fat, the asset price has gone down to $10,145 in the early hours of Thursday.
Bitcoin Cash price analysis: BCH/USD strings together four bearish days, drops below $300
BCH/USD is on the course of having four straight bearish days. In the early hours of Thursday, Bitcoin Cash has gone down from $299.25 to $297.35. Over the last 4 days ...
ETH/USD technical analysis: Ethereum finds support
On the hourly ETH/USD chart below price bounced off the 173.78 support zone as bulls stopped the pair breaking through an important area. The volume histogram at the bottom of the chart shows 9.43K worth of volume coming in to save Ethereum from moving lower.
Tether launches new offshore Yuan- pegged stablecoin
Tether recently announced the launch of a new digital currency backed by offshore Chinese yuan. The new fiat-pegged token, dubbed CNH₮, will be launched on Ethereum blockchain under the ERC-20 standards. In the announcement, Tether stated: “CNH represents a further expansion ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin is the king, altcoins lag behind
Bitcoin bulls are back from summer holidays. The first digital currency regained some ground lost during the previous week and came close to critical resistance $11,000.