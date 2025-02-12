- Binance Coin (BNB) price enters a seven-day profit streak and tests the $650 level on Wednesday.
- Binance has liquidated over 90% of its holdings in Bitcoin, Ethereum and SOL in 2025, and retained 74% of BNB reserves.
- Technical indicators suggest BNB bulls could capitalize on growing positive sentiment to drive further gains.
Binance Coin (BNB) price surged past $650 on Wednesday, marking a 15% increase over seven consecutive days of profit. Market reports suggest that recent trades executed by Binance’s parent company could drive further BNB price gains.
BNB tests $650, maintaining bullish momentum despite market turbulence
Expectations surrounding the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for January release on Wednesday have triggered heightened volatility across crypto markets. Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) have retraced 2% in the last 24 hours, falling below key support levels of $97,000 and $2,650, respectively.
In contrast, BNB has defied the broader market downtrend, sustaining bullish momentum.
BNB price action, February 12, 2025
BNB's price rally began on February 6, when it opened at $569. Since then, it has gained 15%, hitting $654 on Wednesday.
The altcoin’s ability to maintain a positive trajectory while other top assets falter suggests a strong bullish catalyst at play.
Binance Exchange prioritizes BNB as it takes profit on $5.9 billion BTC, ETH, SOL holdings
BNB’s sustained uptrend coincides with Binance’s latest financial maneuvering.
Reports from Tokyo-based market analyst Kuai Dong reveal that the exchange has significantly divested from its major cryptocurrency reserves while consolidating its BNB holdings.
Binance Exchange portfolio report, February 2025
According to internal financial disclosures, Binance liquidated a staggering $5.9 billion in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana (SOL) over the past month.
The firm reduced its BTC holdings by 94.1%, ETH reserves by 99.9%, and SOL exposure by 99%. Conversely, Binance retained 74% of its original BNB reserves, emphasizing its central status to the company in the strategic realignment of its treasury holdings.
Breakdown of Binance’s Asset Liquidation:
- Bitcoin (BTC): Reduced from 46,896 BTC in January to 2,747 BTC in February (-94.1%), equivalent to a $4.33 billion decline.
- Ethereum (ETH): Dropped from 216,313 ETH to 175 ETH (-99.9%), wiping out $583 million in value.
- Solana (SOL): Reduced from 442,235 SOL to 4,179 SOL (-99%), translating to $89 million in liquidations.
- USDT: Decreased from 2.99 billion USDT to 275,725 USDT (-99.9%), amounting to $2.98 billion in reductions.
- FDUSD: Slashed by 53.4%, from 69.3 million to 32.2 million.
- USDC: Notably, Binance increased its USDC holdings by 57.5%, adding $463 million in reserves.
Strategic Implications for Binance and BNB Price
Binance’s decision to reduce exposure to Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana while retaining significant BNB holdings indicates a shift in its strategic financial positioning.
This realignment suggests that the exchange views BNB as a more stable or profitable asset in its treasury, possibly leveraging it to maintain liquidity and bolster confidence in the platform’s ecosystem.
From a technical perspective, BNB bulls appear to be capitalizing on the positive sentiment.
Key indicators show that if the current trend holds, BNB could test resistance near $675, with a potential breakout paving the way for a rally toward $700. However, failure to sustain momentum could see a pullback toward the $620 support level.
As Binance continues reshuffling its reserves, market participants will closely watch how BNB performs in the coming weeks.
With the exchange reducing its reliance on traditional crypto heavyweights, the token’s bullish momentum may extend further, reinforcing its position as a crucial component of Binance’s financial strategy.
BNB Price Forecast: Breakout to $704 in sight if key support holds
Binance Coin (BNB) price action signals continue to lean bullish after gaining 15.07% over the past seven days.
The recent breakout from the February lows has formed a strong recovery structure, positioning BNB for further gains ahead if critical technical levels hold.
Currently trading at $646.72, BNB is hovering near the mid-range of the Keltner Channel (KC) bands, which indicate dynamic support and resistance zones.
The upper band at $704.59 represents a key breakout level, while the mid-band at $634.53 serves as immediate support.
BNB price forecast | BNB/USDT (Binance)
The Parabolic SAR ($519.44) has flipped bullish, signaling an upward trend, but price action remains cautious near the mid-band resistance.
The RSI recovery to 51.21 shows moderate bullish momentum but needs to sustain above 50 to confirm continued strength. A decisive close above $650 could propel BNB toward $704.59, while failure to hold above $634.53 risks a retest of lower support at $564.48.
Volume at 2.88M over the past six sessions suggests increasing market interest, reinforcing bullish prospects.
However, a break below $564.48 could negate the bullish setup, exposing BNB to renewed selling pressure.
