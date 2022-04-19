BNB completed its second quarterly auto-burn and removed $741 million worth of Binance Coin tokens out of circulation.

BNB price prepares for a breakout amidst tokenburn

BNB price is set for a rebound after the altcoin completed its auto-burn and further reduced its circulating supply. A total of 1.84 million BNB tokens were pulled out of circulation and burned, wiping out $741 million in Binance coin.

The burn schedule systematically reduces the volume of BNB in circulation and feeds a supply shortage. Typically, a reduction in circulating supply across exchanges results in a price rally.

Interestingly, a recent filing with the Thailand Stock Exchange revealed Gulf Energy’s investment in BNB. The energy giant purchased an undisclosed amount of BNB tokens through a crypto subsidiary and diversified into crypto.

Proponents believe a brewing supply shortage in BNB, coupled with institutional demand for Binance Coin could drive a price rally.

Analysts have evaluated the BNB price trend and adopted a bullish outlook. @DaCryptoGeneral, a pseudonymous crypto analyst, believes Bitcoin – which influences all other cryptocurrencies – price action is still bullish, and the recent downside move was a healthy correction for BNB. The analyst argues that BNB is ready for its next impulsive move, and a retest of the broken symmetrical triangle could push the token to $510.

$BNB (1D): price action is still bullish and downside move at the moment is healthy price correction for next impulsive move



Price had retest the broken symmetrical triangle and had broken out, I expect a continuation higher and price to trade to $510 key level#BNB pic.twitter.com/wgQwo1a9KW — CRYPTO GENERAL (@DaCryptoGeneral) April 19, 2022

@AltcoinSherpa believes BNB is currently in the accumulation phase, and the token is ready for a move to the upside.