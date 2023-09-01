- Binance Coin price is at an inflection point, coiling up for its next move after an almost 7% downswing.
- The token is starting the month with up to $368.77 million in open interest as bulls step in.
- BNB could rise 5% if the demand zone successfully holds as support at $215.2, with prospects to breach the $231.2 hurdle.
- Invalidation of the bullish thesis will occur if the altcoin decisively breaks below the $209.9 buyer congestion level.
Binance Coin (BNB) price shows signs of an impending short-term uptrend as the network continues to navigate uncertainties associated with regulatory clampdown. Noteworthy, the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume continues to contend with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Commodities and Exchange Commission (CFTC), and the Department of Justice (DOJ).
Also Read: SEC resorts to rare tactic, files secret motion against Binance
Binance eyes short-term uptrend
Binance Coin (BNB) may be ready for a move north, steered by a resurgence by the bulls. Based on Santiment’s Weighted Sentiment metric, social volume for BNB has been on a steady rise over the last week, with the vast majority of positive messages concerning the token also improving at the same time.
BNB Weighted Santiment
Similarly, open interest for the token is significantly high at the start of the month, nearing the $400 million mark at $368.77 million at the time of writing.
BNB Open Interest
With a generally observable upward move, a rise in open interest means that the number of contracts is increasing. With both open interest and the price recording a steady rise, it signals an impending uptrend.
Open Interest, funding rate FAQs
How does Open Interest affect cryptocurrency prices?
Higher Open Interest is associated with higher liquidity and new capital inflow to the market. This is considered the equivalent of increase in efficiency and the ongoing trend continues. When Open Interest decreases, it is considered a sign of liquidation in the market, investors are leaving and the overall demand for an asset is on a decline, fueling a bearish sentiment among investors.
How does Funding rate affect cryptocurrency prices?
Funding fees bridge the difference between spot prices and prices of futures contracts of an asset by increasing liquidation risks faced by traders. A consistently high and positive funding rate implies there is a bullish sentiment among market participants and there is an expectation of a price hike. A consistently negative funding rate for an asset implies a bearish sentiment, indicating that traders expect the cryptocurrency’s price to fall and a bearish trend reversal is likely to occur.
BNB price forecast as Binance Coin nurtures an uptrend
After a test of the demand zone at $217.8, Binance Coin may be due for an uptrend, with the most logical move being a 5% climb to the $231.2 resistance level. This supplier congestion level is crucial as it acted as a multi-month support level before turning resistance.
While BNB price making a strong rise above the $231.2 would be ideal, the odds for an uptrend would only improve upon a decisive candlestick close above the 256.5 resistance level.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is tipping north, indicative of rising momentum. In the same way, the histogram bars of the Awesome Oscillator indicator are moving ward the midline and could soon turn positive. This adds credence to the positive side.
It is worth mentioning that BNB price remains submerged within a demand zone, an order block defined by aggressive buying, which increases chances for an upside.
BNB/USDT 1-day chart
Conversely, if the order block fails to hold as support and Binance Coin slips through, BNB price could drop below the $209.9 support level, delaying the upside, or in the dire case, invalidate the current bullish outlook.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Could US Nonfarm Payrolls provide directional cues Bitcoin needs?
Bitcoin price is likely to see an additional spike in volatility as the United States Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) number for August is set to be released on September 1. This event, in conjunction with others, will be a key data set that the US Federal Reserve will use to make interest rate decisions in September.
US Core PCE within market expectations in July, Bitcoin price likely to begin recovery
The Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation, Core PCE, excludes food and energy prices that are influenced by global factors. Core PCE rose 4.2% YoY in July, according to the US Bureau of Economic Analysis report on Thursday.
SEC could use alternative arguments to reject Grayscale spot Bitcoin ETF, Berenberg says
Prices of Bitcoin, Ethereum and altcoins in the top 30 assets have recently increased, riding on the back of Grayscale’s win against the US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) in its spot Bitcoin ETF application lawsuit.
XRP price could plummet 7% as whales dump their Ripple holdings
XRP price dropped and wiped out all its gains from Judge Torres' ruling that offered Ripple a partial victory in the lawsuit brought forward by the SEC. XRP is one of the only altcoins in the crypto ecosystem, after Bitcoin and Ethereum, to receive legal clarity in a lawsuit ruling.
Bitcoin: BTC history forecasts another crash in Q3 ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium
Bitcoin price shows a slow sideways movement around the $26,000 level after an outburst of volatility on August 17. This sideways movement could face a further decline should history rhyme.