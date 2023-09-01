Share:

Binance Coin price is at an inflection point, coiling up for its next move after an almost 7% downswing.

The token is starting the month with up to $368.77 million in open interest as bulls step in.

BNB could rise 5% if the demand zone successfully holds as support at $215.2, with prospects to breach the $231.2 hurdle.

Invalidation of the bullish thesis will occur if the altcoin decisively breaks below the $209.9 buyer congestion level.

Binance Coin (BNB) price shows signs of an impending short-term uptrend as the network continues to navigate uncertainties associated with regulatory clampdown. Noteworthy, the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume continues to contend with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Commodities and Exchange Commission (CFTC), and the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Binance eyes short-term uptrend

Binance Coin (BNB) may be ready for a move north, steered by a resurgence by the bulls. Based on Santiment’s Weighted Sentiment metric, social volume for BNB has been on a steady rise over the last week, with the vast majority of positive messages concerning the token also improving at the same time.

BNB Weighted Santiment

Similarly, open interest for the token is significantly high at the start of the month, nearing the $400 million mark at $368.77 million at the time of writing.

BNB Open Interest

With a generally observable upward move, a rise in open interest means that the number of contracts is increasing. With both open interest and the price recording a steady rise, it signals an impending uptrend.