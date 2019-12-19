Block.One’s venture capital arm has decided to award grants of $50,000 for each qualified project.

Block.One wants to attract more developers to its community and boost adoption.

Block.One, creator of EOS, has recently launched a new grant program to support EOSIO development. Block.One’s venture capital arm, EOS VC, has decided to offer grants of $50,000 to each qualified project within its new funding initiative - the EOS VC Grants Program. According to a recent announcement, EOS VC will grant $1.5 million to developers and supporters of the EOSIO platform.

Block.One is planning to attract more developers to its community and boost adoption with the help of the program. The firm stated that in comparison with EOS VC’s other investments in EOSIO-based projects, the EOS VC Grants Program will provide funds with no ownership conditions.

So far, EOS VC has invested in many projects that are built or planned to build on EOSIO. These projects include authenticity verification and certification firm Alpha’a and blockchain firm Obsidian Labs. Biscuit, CAPSL, Persollo and Sprout Records among many others are other firms on EOS VC’s portfolio.

Providing this new option will spread the opportunities across the EOSIO community, and foster the development of early-stage ventures.

Brendan Blumer, Block.One CEO, claims that the firm focuses on identifying and empowering “even more people to further enrich the ecosystem with fresh ingenuity and imagination” with the help of the EOS VC Grants Program. The program can be applied by projects of all stages, sizes and industry types. They, however, need to complete the application available on EOS VC’s website.

This news comes after Block.One’s announcement regarding its participation in the election procedures for block producers on the EOS blockchain. The company claims that it holds at least 9.5% of the circulating EOS supply.



