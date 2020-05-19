Crypto lending firm BlockFi confirmed on Tuesday that they had been victims of a "SIM-swapping" attack. The good news is all of the customer funds are said to be secure but their names and addresses were compromised along with their account histories.
According to darkreading.com a SIM swap attack is when a fraudster gets information by getting a mobile phone carrier to transfer a user's phone number to a fraudster's SIM card, the bad guys can access a variety of riches linked to a victim's mobile phone.
They can compromise multifactor authentication (MFA) methods that use SMS as a second factor by tapping into those SMS authorizations. From there, they can take over victims' accounts, from social media accounts to financial institutions to luxury retailers. (As a result, SMS is getting scrutinized as an element in MFA.)While the point of SIM swapping often is to shame or humiliate, it has also been used to steal bitcoin.
BlockFi said an attacker got managed to get data by compromising on of its employee's phones and taking control of the person's phone number through a SIM-swap attack. The New York-based crypto lending platform sent a memo to users on Tuesday that an unknown hacker gained access to some of its retail marketing systems for just over an hour early on May 14. The hacker accessed confidential data such as names, dates of birth, postal addresses and activity histories but crucially was unable to withdraw user funds or access other sensitive account information including bank account details, Social Security and tax identification numbers.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: War for dominance still at play
The crypto board shows slight falls today after the good news that comes about the huge global challenge that is beating the COVID19.
EOS/USD: Investors sue EOS for providing misleading information
EOS is the 9th largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $2.4 billion and an average daily trading volume of $3.0 billion. The coin has lost over 1% since the beginning of the day and 3% on a day-to-day basis.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD ready to resume the recovery once $222.50 is cleared
Ethereum (ETH) is changing hands at $214.20, mostly unchanged since the beginning of the day. The coin has recovered from the intraday low of $209.22, but further upside seems to be limited so far.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD moves above the broken trend line
Ripple’s XRP recovered from the intraday low of $0.2008 to trade at $0.2050 by the time of writing. Despite the upside momentum, the coin is still 1.3% lower from this time on Monday and mostly unchanged since the beginning of the day.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD may retest $7,500 before another bullish run towards $10,000
Bitcoin lived through another volatile week. The first digital coin crashed to $8,100 on May 10 and jumped to $9,944 om Thursday, May 14. Thus, the price range reached nearly $2,000.