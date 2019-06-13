Blockchain program included in The University of British Columbia for Master's and Ph.D. degree

The program will be officially launched next year in January.

The University of British Columbia(UBC) has recently announced the launch of blockchain tech training program for Master's and Ph.D. students. The university states that the program is the first of its kind in Canada. The program will be officially launched next year in January, which will cover four areas: health and wellness, clean energy, regulatory technology, and issues for Indigenous residents. Victoria Lemieux, UBC iSchool associate professor and founder of Blockchain@UBC, said in a statement:

"The initiative will allow students to develop the skills around emerging technologies that are in high demand as well as drive economic growth as graduates fill the void in the industry."

UBC focuses on training 139 students over six years and develop services for existing Master's and Ph.D. students in educationally adjacent areas. Interested students need not require prior information on the blockchain. 15 industry partners from diverse sectors back the project. Boehringer Ingelheim, a famous pharmaceutical company, is one of the partners.

Mitacs, a not-for-profit that works with federal and municipal governments to support industrial innovation, will grant $1.324 million over six years. The agency will also provide 18 master's and eight Ph.D. internships, which have a potential value of over $2.44 million for 156 internships and post-doctoral training projects during the partnership.

Blockchain@UBC will also get support through UBC's Grants for Catalyzing Research Clusters program which will bring academics and industry partners together to analyze issues in emerging blockchain technologies. The program will be supervised by UBC faculty from diverse disciplines, including natural science, FinTech, engineering and computer science, and information governance, as well as non-STEM fields.



