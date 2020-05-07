Bittrex Global, the European counterpart of Bittrex exchange, has announced that it will launch an exchange token in June.

The firm indicated that the token would be unavailable in the US.

Bittrex crypto exchange’s Europe-based partner, Bittrex Global, recently announced that it is launching an exchange token in June. The exchange uses the same technology platform as US-based Bittrex and targets international customers.

In a recent tweet, Bittrex Global said that it would list a "Bittrex Global Exchange Token," though additional details remain unspecified. Replying to some Twitter users, the firm said that it couldn’t launch the token earlier due to regulatory concerns.

Bittrex Global's website is currently not accessible to US users and in another tweet, the exchange noted that the token would not be available in the US. Bittrex’s market share has been in steady decline for the last year, dropping from 3.5% early last year to around 1% currently.