Bittrex blocks access to 32 coins for US-based customers

The cryptocurrency trading platform announced the decision on June, 7.

Users will still be able to store and withdraw all the coins listed on the platform.

The US-based customers of cryptocurrency exchange Bittrex will lose access to 32 digital assets, including QTUM and STORJ, according to the announcement made by the company on June, 7.

The decision will take effect as of June 21; all customers will receive email notifications with the guidance over new rules.

"U.S. Customers will be sent an email communication from Bittrex that provides guidance on what they can and cannot do with their affected Tokens/Coins in connection with this change before an affected market is no longer accessible."

Namely, the U.S. customers of Bittrex won't be allowed to trade the coins in question; however, they will be able to withdraw the coins or keep them on Bittrex accounts as long as they are supported by the exchange in the international level.

"U.S. Customers may withdraw or continue to hold in their Bittrex wallet affected Tokens/Coins for as long as Bittrex International supports a market in those Tokens/Coins. Non-U.S. Customers will be able to access those markets that continue to be listed on Bittrex International. "

Notably, Binance also announced the decision to block access to the exchange to the users from 29 countries, including the U.S.