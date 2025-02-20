Bittensor Price Analysis: TAO volumes surge 350% on Coinbase listing and Elon Musk’s bid for OpenAI

- Bittensor price reached a 20-day high of $469 on Thursday, driven by multiple bullish catalysts.
- Recent TAO rallies have coincided with Coinbase’s listing announcement and Elon Musk’s bid to acquire OpenAI.
- TAO trading volumes increased by 350% since early this week, confirming heightened investor interest.
- With the Relative Strength Index still trending below oversold levels, rising TAO volumes could fuel further gains.
Bittensor (TAO) price rallied 35% over the past three days, emerging as the best-performing asset among the top-20 ranked cryptocurrencies. On-chain trading metrics reveal that the Coinbase listing and Elon Musk’s bid for OpenAI have emerged as key catalysts supporting TAO’s market-leading performance.
Bittensor rallies 35% as Elon Musk intensifies move to acquire OpenAI
Bittensor appears to be decoupling from broader cryptocurrency trends. Recent events, including the disruptive launch of Deepseek and Elon Musk’s expressed interest in acquiring OpenAI, have shifted market focus toward the burgeoning decentralized AI ecosystem.
Bittensor is increasingly seen as emblematic of decentralized AI, contrasting sharply with the closed model employed by OpenAI — a model that has drawn criticism from Musk and supporters of open-source blockchain technologies.
In late January, TAO experienced a pronounced rally after Deepseek’s launch unsettled OpenAI’s market position and valuation.
Even as major cryptocurrencies and tech stocks suffered declines, TAO posted double-digit gains that week.
Bittensor (TAO) price analysis | Feb 20
Elon Musk’s potential takeover has further amplified bullish sentiment for Bittensor with market participants speculating that such a move could nudge OpenAI toward an open-source model.
This would be a vision reminiscent of OpenAI founder Sam Altman’s original nonprofit promise. Bittensor (TAO) price rallied 35% over the past three days, emerging as the best-performing asset among the top-20 ranked cryptocurrencies.
Coinbase listing sparks 350% surge in TAO trading volume
On Wednesday, Coinbase alerted the community that trading for TAO on the Bittensor network had been enabled, marking a significant milestone for the project.
Coinbase announcing Bittensor (TAO) listing | Source: X.com/Coinbase
Within 24 hours of the announcement, TAO price gained an additional 6%, pushing its three-day gains to 35% and reaching a 30-day peak of $469.80.
Bittensor Trading Volume vs. TAO price | Source: Santiment
Data from Santiment underscores the strength of this development.
According to the firm’s Large Holder Netflow metric, TAO trading volume soared 350% in the last three days, jumping from $72 million on Monday to $353 million on Thursday at press time.
This volume increase far outpaces the 35% price gains recorded this week by ten-fold, indicating market strength.
When an asset’s trading volumes increase at a much higher rate than price, it signals stronger buying interest from a higher number of market participants.
These conditions may allow TAO to eke out further gains and build resilient support bases at key price levels if market euphoria subsides in the coming days.
Notably, the Coinbase listing effectively opened new markets for Bittensor, especially among US-based institutional traders who dominate Coinbase’s clientele.
As Elon Musk's bid to take over OpenAI intensifies, it could further amplify its appeal to both institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals based in the US.
Bittensor Price Forecast: $500 breakout remains viable
As regulatory clarity improves and industry interest in decentralized AI intensifies speculation surrounding Coinbase’s listing and Elon Musk’s strategic moves to acquire OpenAI could prove decisive in setting the stage for a decisive Bittensor (TAO) price breakout towards the $500 level.
The TAOUSDT daily price chart below reveals a widening Bollinger Band structure, indicating heightened volatility, while the price trades near the upper band at $469.8.
Historically, price action near the upper band suggests overextension, but the increasing volume hints at sustained demand.
The Parabolic SAR, plotted well below the price at $269.6, reinforces the prevailing positive momentum.
Bittensor Price Forecast (TAOUSDT)
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has climbed to 59.9, approaching overbought conditions but still below the critical 70 level.
This indicates potential room for further upside before buyers face exhaustion.
The recent 35.74% three-day rally mirrors an earlier 37.81% surge in early February, signaling repeated bullish impulses.
However, the prior 20.87% correction that followed suggests potential consolidation before a decisive move.
If bulls sustain momentum above $469, TAO could retest $500. However, failure to hold support at $439 risks a pullback toward $376, where demand could stabilize price action.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Sui technical outlook hints at a possible double-bottom formation
Sui (SUI) price action hints at a double-bottom technical formation, which tends to be followed by a bullish move. The Coinglass long-to-short ratio for SUI stands above one and rises, indicating more traders are betting for a rally in SUI.
Bitcoin consolidation continues as market prepares for the next major move
Bitcoin (BTC) has been consolidating between $94,000 and $100,000 since February 5. Glassnode reports weakening capital inflows and declining derivatives activity, with short-term holder accumulation resembling challenging market conditions.
Stellar Price Forecast: XLM’s Total Value Locked reaches over $62 million
Stellar (XLM) price trades inside a channel pattern; a breakout indicates bullish momentum. Crypto intelligence tracker DefiLlama data shows that XLM’s TVL reaches $62 million while the technical outlook projects a target of $0.74.
XRP record gains as SEC acknowledges CoinShares, Canary and WisdomTree's XRP ETF filings
SEC accelerates the XRP ETF filing process by acknowledging CoinShares, Canary and WisdomTree's applications. The new SEC administration has yet to pause the agency's litigation against Ripple due to prioritization of cases with imminent court deadlines.
Bitcoin: BTC consolidates before a big move
Bitcoin price has been consolidating between $94,000 and $100,000 for the last ten days. US Bitcoin spot ETF data recorded a total net outflow of $650.80 million until Thursday.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.