BitPay crypto exchange recently announced that it had added support for Binance’s stablecoin - BUSD. Support for the new cryptocurrency has gone live through the BitPay wallet, which has around two million users. BitPay merchant support is expected to go live by the end of this week. This will allow businesses to make cross-border payments through BUSD.

The exchange will also process all the donations from the Binance Charity Foundation, a non-profit that seeks to boost blockchain-based philanthropy. BitPay CEO, Stephen Pair, said:

With BUSD, BitPay expands blockchain payment choices for all our customers across the global payments space who want the flexibility of paying on the blockchain with the stability of the U.S. dollar. The partnership with Binance is about making cross border payments simple and easy for businesses by levering the global influence of the Binance Exchange.

BitPay started adding stablecoins as payment options just four months back. These included Coinbase’s USD Coin (USDC), the Gemini Dollar (GUSD) and the Paxos Standard token (PAX) Prior.