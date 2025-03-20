- Crypto futures exchange Bitnomial unveiled the launch of its US XRP futures on Wednesday.
- The XRP futures will be available for clients from Thursday.
- Bitnomial also announced the end of its lawsuit against the SEC following the agency's dismissal of its case against Ripple.
Crypto derivatives exchange Bitnomial announced on Wednesday the launch of its new Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)-regulated XRP futures products. The announcement follows the company dropping its lawsuit against the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) after the agency ended its case with Ripple.
Bitnomial launches XRP futures, drops case against SEC
Bitnomial, a crypto derivatives exchange company, revealed the launch of the first-ever CFTC-regulated US XRP futures product, which will begin trading on Thursday.
The product will be physically settled to ensure contracts are delivered in XRP tokens upon expiration. This distinguishes them from cash-settled alternatives that do not directly interact with the underlying asset.
The newly rolled-out XRP futures follow a series of product launches that the company announced last week, including futures products for Ethereum, Litecoin, Solana, Avalanche, Bitcoin Cash and Chainlink.
The company also claims its US futures products will be available on Botanical — its new US perpetual trading platform — at launch.
Bitnomial's XRP futures rollout closely follows the dismissal of its lawsuit against the SEC. The company stated that it voluntarily withdrew its case against the agency shortly after Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse confirmed the SEC had dropped its legal battle with Ripple.
Bitnomial sued the SEC in October, claiming the agency overreached its jurisdiction in seeking to regulate its proposed XRP futures contract alongside the CFTC.
Meanwhile, asset manager Volatility Shares will launch the first-ever US futures Solana ETFs on Thursday, per a Bloomberg report.
The new Volatility Shares Solana ETF (SOLZ) will grant exposure to Solana futures, while the Volatility Shares 2X Solana ETF (SOLT) will offer additional leverage.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
XRP soars upon announcement that SEC will drop its appeal against Ripple
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse announced that the SEC will drop its appeal against Ripple. The victory follows rumors of Ripple's lawyers negotiating more favorable terms than the company got in Judge Torres' ruling last August.
Dogecoin on-chain metrics signal a potential turning point once the crypto market stabilizes
Dogecoin price hovers around $0.168 on Wednesday after bouncing off its 200-week EMA last week. Santiment’s data shows that DOGE’s utility and whale wallets are rising, hinting at a potential rally for the dog-themed memecoin.
Bitcoin stabilizes below key resistance, risk-off sentiment persists
Bitcoin (BTC) trades around $83,300 at the time of writing on Wednesday after facing resistance around its 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $85,500 since last week, with a break above this level suggesting a potential recovery.
Ripple's XRP futures signals increased bearish sentiment despite long-term holders seeing strong gains
XRP open interest and funding rates have remained largely negative in recent weeks. Investors remained calm despite the high bearish sentiment in the futures market, likely due to their large profits.
Bitcoin: BTC at risk of $75,000 reversal as Trump’s trade war overshadows US easing inflation
Bitcoin price remained constrained within a tight 8% channel between $76,000 and $84,472 this week. With conflicting market catalysts preventing prolonged directional swings, here are key factors that moved BTC prices this week, as well as key indicators to watch in the weeks ahead.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.