- Arthur Hayes, BitMEX CEO, took to Twitter to confirm that the cryptocurrency market is currently bullish.
- Binance CEO urged his Twitter followers to be informed about risk management practices.
Bitcoin’s price has finally crossed the coveted $10,000 mark recently, stirring a lot of excitement. Arthur Hayes, the CEO of BitMEX, took to Twitter to confirm that the cryptocurrency market is currently bullish.
IT'S A F**KING BULL MARKET ARE YOU READY!!!!!
Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, also shared his thoughts on BTC’s price movements. He urged market entrants to learn risk management and not steer all their investments on any asset or trade.
As the winter ice begin to thaw and more people getting into #crypto, please learn risk management. Don't risk everything you have on one trade or even one asset. Stay #SAFU.— CZ Binance (@cz_binance) July 27, 2020
However, Zhao admitted that he doesn’t follow the advice he gave, adding that 99% of his net worth is associated with just one asset. He concluded by saying that everyone has different situations going on and must manage their risks accordingly.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
