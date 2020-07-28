Arthur Hayes, BitMEX CEO, took to Twitter to confirm that the cryptocurrency market is currently bullish.

Binance CEO urged his Twitter followers to be informed about risk management practices.

Bitcoin’s price has finally crossed the coveted $10,000 mark recently, stirring a lot of excitement. Arthur Hayes, the CEO of BitMEX, took to Twitter to confirm that the cryptocurrency market is currently bullish.

IT'S A F**KING BULL MARKET ARE YOU READY!!!!!

Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, also shared his thoughts on BTC’s price movements. He urged market entrants to learn risk management and not steer all their investments on any asset or trade.

As the winter ice begin to thaw and more people getting into #crypto, please learn risk management. Don't risk everything you have on one trade or even one asset. Stay #SAFU. — CZ Binance (@cz_binance) July 27, 2020

However, Zhao admitted that he doesn’t follow the advice he gave, adding that 99% of his net worth is associated with just one asset. He concluded by saying that everyone has different situations going on and must manage their risks accordingly.