BitGet derivatives trading to let borrowers stake their own coins for liquidity, a build up of the next crash?

BitGet has launched a dual coin system operating as a crypto loans scheme for its crypto lending program.

The product will let borrowers stake one coin for liquidity, backing up loans denominated in another asset.

The loan program will help borrowers grow their investment portfolio beyond their current holdings, BitGet MD Gracy Chen said.

BitGet has made a foray into the cryptocurrency loan space to serve customers in need of alternative funding sources. Based on a recent announcement, the derivatives trading platform has unleashed a 'dual coins' system where a user can stake one digital asset, say Bitcoin (BTC), as collateral and borrow a corresponding amount in another asset, say Tron (TRX). Notably, these are just examples for ease of understanding.

BitGet derivatives platform unleashes dual coin loans program

BitGet's loan program marks its entrance into the digital asset lending market in a bid to serve a broader client base, including those disappointed by banks' loan services in traditional finance (TradFi). The new provision, christened Crypto Loans product, will let users use one crypto asset as a security through staking and secure a loan in another asset against the first.

Citing Gracy Chen, BitGet Managing Director, in the announcement:

Users now have the opportunity to stake less-demanded coins, enabling them to obtain loans in more liquid assets for investment purposes….Our platform's flexible borrowing and repayment mechanism is designed to cater to the needs of all users, accommodating their requests and ensuring convenience.

The innovation, or as some would call it, tactic, comes amid the derivatives trading platform cognizance of the growing popularity of cryptocurrency loans over the years. The Global Markets Insights attest to this fact, showing that the digital lending sector recorded over $8.5 billion last year against a 20.5% compound annual growth rate.



Notwithstanding, despite the remarkable achievement, the crypto lending sector was not absent its fair share of troubles in 2022. These turbulences came in the form of collapses and Chapter 11 filings.

The failure of the firms, despite their respective positions as giants and powerhouse names in the centralized cryptocurrency lending service paradigm, hurt users' trust. Restoring the lost faith will not be an easy task. This has been seen in investor behavior following regulator attacks on crypto exchanges like Coinbase and Binance.

Specifically, upon the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charge against Binance and CEO Changpeng Zhao, platform users exited their holdings from the exchange with speed, sending them to private wallets, both cold, and hot. The volume of withdrawals on exchanges was shocking, as was the hit to the overall networth of the CEOs of the two exchanges.

BitGet assures customers with pioneer loan program dynamics

Amid the Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt (FUD), BitGet holds that the loan process is seamless, efficient, and effective, mimicking TradFi to some extent for easy user integration. As part of the derivatives trading platform's effort to assuage users from previous trauma, the announcement explains that the size of the loan is determined by the market value of the collateral staked.

Further, the loan is issued automatically at a specific interest rate for individual disbursements. The loan can be put to whichever use the borrower has, with an openness to adjust the collateral. This means that a borrower can service the loan sooner than had been agreed or any time before the grace period elapses.

Most importantly, the platform assures users of top-tier customer service and a "swift review process on loan applications."

It remains concerning, however, that BitGet derivatives trading will let borrowers stake their own coins for liquidity. Concerns over what happens if the borrowers fail to recompense their loans refreshes the memory of FTX commingling funds. The now-defunct exchange commingled customer deposits and corporate funds. In the case of BitGet, the loan program would only work if the staking and borrowing cycle works uninterruptedly, meaning borrowers service their loans on time. Failure to do so would break the chain. It is always a big risk when a firm's capital flow (lending and borrowing) depends on its own systems.

There is also the risk of hacking and fraud, characteristic of digital spaces, which poses a threat to the program as borrowers' collateral would be constantly at risk despite any efforts to prevent this. Haven’t we seen even the tightest of security measures breached before?