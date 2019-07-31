The trading limit is set at 20 BTC.

US traders won't get access to the new service.

The Japanese crypto exchange bitFlyer announced the launch of a new Bitcoin trading service that will make buying and selling cryptocurrency much easier. The service will be available for European users via bitFlyer's subsidiary located on the continent.

Being an extension of existing pro-traders Lightning service, this option targets novice and experienced traders alike. It will allow for small transactions limited by 20 BTC.

"bitFlyer Buy/Sell is a virtual currency exchange for everyone – with simple two-click buy and sell capability. Not only is bitFlyer Buy/Sell easy to use, but with us, users have the confidence that they are using a trusted, regulated platform with long-standing global heritage," Andy Bryant, co-lead and chief operating officer of bitFlyer Europe, commented.

The exchange charges no fees for execution transactions with Bitcoin. However, bitFlyer sets higher the prices of cryptocurrencies and profits from the spread.

bitFlyer is regulated by European laws, which means the US traders cannot get access to the platform. The exchange complies with strict KYC (know-your-customer) rules and requires ID verification of passport or driving license.

Meanwhile, bitFlyer has a separate subsidiary in the US. The company obtained BitLicense to operate in the state of New York.



