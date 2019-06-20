Bitfinex will go offline to prepare the launching of derivative instruments

The cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex announced the planned technical maintenance.

All open orders will be kept intact and resumed after the maintenance.

Bitfinex, a popular cryptocurrency exchange, has announced that it would go offline for technical maintenance. The exchange will implement the improvements to streamline the user experience and enhance the trading process. Among other things, the exchange plans to prepare for the upcoming launch of derivative instruments/

Maintenance will take place next Wednesday, on June 26, but this date may be changed to a later date in case of increased market volatility.

According to the announcement, made by Bitfinex, users will not be able to open trades during the maintenance, however, open positions will stay unaffected and will be resumed immediately after the launch of the platform. Thus, the exchange urges traders to take into account possible market fluctuations and their impact on margin positions.

The update is supposed to improve stability and scalability of the matching mechanism on the platforms of the exchange operator, iFinex, including Ethfinex that will go offline together with Bitfinex.

In May Bitfinex became one of Blockstream's Liquid Sidechain users. The technology is intended for servicing Bitcoin exchanges, processing services and traders. It allows reducing the time required for large volumes of transactions between different accounts.