Bitcoins stolen from Binance laundered by Chipmixer - research

- Clain analysis shows that hackers used Chipmixer to launder the loot.
- At least 4836 BTC were moved through this service.
At least 4836 BTC stolen from cryptocurrency exchange Binance have been laundered through bitcoin mixer Chipmixer, according to Clain, the supplier of KYC/AML solutions for the cryptocurrency industry.
The experts noted that hackers had started laundering the stolen coins on June 12, one month after the breach that cost Binance 7000 BTC. They discovered the pool of hacker's addresses where the coins had been transferred. By further investigating the case and applying neural network technologies, they managed to identify what happened next with the stolen money.
"We detected an extensive pool of Chipmixer's addresses in the course of the previous investigations and can confidently maintain that at least 4836 BTC of the hacker's monies was laundered through Chipmixer," the report says.
The mixer experienced a sharp growth of inflow, which is no surprise, considering the magnitude of the hack. It means that the outflow coming from Chipmixer those days was likely related to the hacker.
"A closer look into these clusters' inflow data revealed a direct connection of 183 BTC with a chain of transactions the hacker committed prior to laundering. We believe there are other 814 BTC likely to share the same connection, but it needs to be validated as soon as the funds start moving," the company added.
Notably, while investigating the case, the researches detected 1032 BTC related to the previous hack of BitPoint Exchange.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD hibernates under $12,000 - Bitcoin confluence
Bitcoin (BTC) has been range-bound during early Asian hours as the market cannot decide where to go next. The upside momentum has faded away on an unsuccessful attempt to break above $12,000, which creates downside risks for the coin ahead of the weekend.
VET/USD market overview: VeChain expands reach into China’s wine imports industry, price falls after short-lived recovery
As per an announcement, Penfolds Bin-407 bottles are now available at three locations, tagged and powered by VeChain’s Wine Traceability Platform.
Bitcoins stolen from Binance laundered by Chipmixer - research
At least 4836 BTC stolen from cryptocurrency exchange Binance have been laundered through bitcoin mixer Chipmixer, according to Clain, the supplier of KYC/AML solutions for the cryptocurrency industry.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD down 8% in a post-halving sell-off
At the time of writing, LTC/USD is changing hands at $89.39. The coin slipped below critical $90.00 after a short-lived growth above $100.00 on August 5.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls practice cautious optimism
The cryptocurrency market has been licking wounds and clawing back ground lost during the previous week. The total capitalization of all digital assets in circulation returned towards $289 billion.