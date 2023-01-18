Market picture
Bitcoin continues its streak of small wins, recording its 13th consecutive day of gains on Tuesday, adding for 15 days in the last 16 sessions this year. The exchange rate rewrote a two-month high at $21.55K. Local overbought conditions continue to build, with help from the stock indices, where the Nasdaq100 managed to close Tuesday's trading higher.
Bloomberg strategist Mike McGlone said that the bottom in the crypto market has already been passed. He noted that the charts resembled the situation in 2018, although the macroeconomic situation is quite different. Back then, the Fed had already started easing its policy, but now it is a long way off, "so anything can happen".
It is easy to agree with this statement, but we still point out that growth is vulnerable to sharp declines at this stage. From a long-term investor perspective, we pointed out already in November that the crypto market has passed its low point. However, the best time for speculative buying is yet to come, when there will be a FOMO stage, like we last saw from December 2020 to April 2021. An even more colourful rise was from April to December 2017. In both cases, an acceleration and near-ubiquitous rise after surpassing previous historical highs.
News background
Digital currencies, CBDCs and stablecoins are the natural evolution of money and payments and will fundamentally change the global financial system, Bank of America believes. CBDCs "may become the most significant technological advance in the history of money".
According to a new analysis by mining company Luxor, Bitcoin is showing "resilience" amid the challenges it has faced in the past year. Macroeconomic pressures, natural anomalies, and the high volatility of some mining companies' shares (and, in some cases, their bankruptcy) have never been able to prevent the network's hash rate from rising significantly.
The European Parliament has changed the timetable for the European Union's Cryptocurrency Regulation Act (MiCA). Its final consideration has been pushed back to April. The 400-page document needs to be translated into 24 EU languages.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum price faces strong headwinds around $1,600 as multiple bearish signals emerge
Ethereum price notices a decline in momentum as it pierces the $1,514 to $1,670 supply zone. The RSI spots a bearish divergence while the transaction data reveals upside is limited to around $1,984.
XRP Price Prediction: Ambition present as Ripple bulls aim for $0.42
XRP price fluctuates around the $0.390 level after an applaudable first leg up. The consolidation is a tradeable opportunity toward the upside in the days to come. The uptrend could become void if the $0.355 level were breached.
Hedera Hashgraph price: What HBAR needs to recover from the FTX-induced 30% crash
Hedera Hashgraph price is currently enjoying backing from the bulls that have managed to push the altcoin to a two-month high. However, going forward, HBAR will need to see a consistent bullish effort in order to prevent a relapse and regain the November 2022 highs.
Crypto companies in France mandated to gain authorization by 2024 to prevent MiCA abuse
The rapid pace of crypto acceptance is allowing entities involved in the sector to be given a second chance. The proposed MiCA in the European Union have faced concerns in France, resulting in an amendment being made.
Bitcoin: Will $20,000 be the end of bull rally for BTC?
BTC looks healthy and ready to retest one of the significant hurdles at $19,248. Network activity shows enthusiasm, but on-chain metrics reveal this move cannot sustain. Two key levels to pay attention to include $19,248 to the upside and $15,443 to the downside.