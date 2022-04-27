Bitcoin has lost 5.3% in the past 24 hours, falling to $38.4K. Ethereum is down 5.4% to $2845 in the same time frame. In the top 10 altcoins, losses range from 3.6% (BNB) to 12.7% (Dogecoin).
Total crypto market capitalisation, according to CoinMarketCap, fell 5.1% overnight to $1.77 trillion. Bitcoin’s dominance index fell to 41.2%.
By Wednesday, the Cryptocurrency Fear and Greed Index fell 6 points to 21 and moved back to “extreme fear”.
Bitcoin collapsed with acceleration compared to the stock market on Tuesday, falling the most in 15 days. Near the $38K level, the first cryptocurrency fumbled for buyer demand. Around these levels in February and early March, buyers were already breaking the downtrend, but the upside momentum proved unsustainable.
On the balance sheet, we have contradictory short-term signals. The BTCUSD has abruptly fallen below a critical support line, a bearish signal. At the same time, the uptrend breakdown failed to be confirmed by buying near previous local lows. We can describe it as Bitcoin falling out of the window but latching onto the windowsill.
Equally contradictory was the news backdrop.
According to CoinShares, institutional investors continue to withdraw capital from crypto funds from the downside. The net outflow of funds last week was $7.2 million, although it was down from the previous two weeks when investors withdrew more than $231 million.
In addition, regulatory pressure continues unabated, as ECB spokesman Fabio Panetta called the cryptocurrency industry the “Wild West” and called for stricter regulation.
Meanwhile, bitcoin steps up further in recognition of a long-term investment vehicle. Fidelity Investments, one of the largest asset management firms, will make it possible to add bitcoin to its retirement portfolios.
In addition, the sustainability of mining has improved. The Bitcoin Mining Council (BMC) stated that mining efficiency increased by 63% in the last quarter thanks to the widespread adoption of sustainable energy and modern techniques.
As a result of the controversial picture, investors refrain from active action. According to Kaiko, trading volume on cryptocurrency exchanges has fallen to its lowest level since the summer of 2021. Glassnode believes that bitcoin’s fundamental metrics have improved in recent months.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Can MATIC price pull itself from the dumpster and rally 30%
MATIC price is in a spot where an upswing possibility makes sense from a technical standpoint. The on-chain metrics also point out that a short-term uptrend seems likely in the coming days for Polygon.
Why Polkadot price upside is limited to $21
Polkadot price has revealed a bottoming process that suggests a reversal in trend is likely. This development indicates that DOT is ready for a quick run-up to the immediate resistance barrier. DOT bulls to take control.
Dogecoin price twitter induced rally could reverse if the technicals are correct
Dogecoin price is experiencing a strong sell-off following yesterday's impressive 37% rally. If the technicals are correct, the DOGE price could sweep the lows at $0.1240 and head to $0.1175. DOGE price failed to make a new swing high above wave C.
Algorand price is a Market Makers playground
ALGO price is undergoing a very tricky scenario in terms of price direction. The best approach for traders is to wait until an ideal opportunity to present itself. Algorand price could continue falling to the $0.63 level.
Bitcoin: Early longers trapped, a move to $46,200 likely
Bitcoin price reveals an opportunity to buy as it stoops to crucial support levels. This downswing looks to be a ploy from market makers to purge the sell-side liquidity before triggering an uptrend.