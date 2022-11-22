Bitcoin BTC-USD Elliott Wave Technical Analysis TradingLevels. Price Prediction Today.
Bitcoin Headline News:Crypto Economy's Market Cap Slides Below $800 Billion for the First Time Since December 2020.
Crypto Market Summary : Bitcoin is trending lower, next support 15,000 but not expected to hold markets, targets are much lower.
Bitcoin Elliott Wave Analysis: Wave (iii) of iii) of 5 of (C).
Cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ethereum BTC-USD Elliott Wave Technical Analysis TradingLevels. Price Prediction Today.
Bitcoin USD price, analysis (live) charts, news videos. Learn about BTC Elliott Wave bitcoin cryptocurrency, crypto trading.
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Analyzing the kind of investors involved in the current Cardano price sell-off
Cardano price is down 30% for the month of November. The bears have produced a breakout from a bearish pennant which could target the $0.20 zone. A breach of the $0.35 resistance zone could induce a countertrend rally into the $0.39 price territory.
Chiliz price crashes by 24% in a day as FIFA fan tokens lose appeal after World Cup kick-off
Chiliz price has been noting a lot of fluctuation over the last couple of days in anticipation of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. CHZ closing a daily candlestick below $0.165 would invalidate the bullish thesis.
Algorand Price Prediction: Bears aim for prices last seen in 2020
Algorand (ALGO) price is witnessing a severe decline on November 21. ALGO could print new two-year lows if market conditions persist. Key levels have been defined to gauge ALGO next potential move.
Crypto.com Price Prediction: Why optimism lingers during CRO's downfall
Crypto.com price retests a descending parallel channel that has acted as support and resistance throughout the year. The current sell-off shows a bullish divergence and less volume than the previous decline.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: These levels are ideal for Dollar cost averaging BTC after FTX crash
BTC has faced the brunt of many industry leaders or significant platforms going bust this year. From Terra’s implosion to FTX’s bankruptcy, the industry seems shaken from a psychological perspective. As investors, an unbiased look reveals that the macro bottom is just one 20% crash away. This forecast takes a fresh look at significant levels and anticipates other scenarios that may evolve for Bitcoin price.