Bitcoin.org co-founder doesn’t believe BTC to be a safe-haven asset in the face of Coronavirus

- The co-founder of Bitcoin.org, who goes by the CØ₿RA moniker, has spoken against Bitcoin’s status as a safe-haven asset.
- He expects a fall in BTC demand due to the economic crisis caused by the current pandemic.
The co-founder of Bitcoin.org, who goes by the CØ₿RA moniker, has spoken against Bitcoin’s status as a safe-haven asset. He recently questioned whether crypto-assets, including Bitcoin, can be considered a safe haven from the volatility of traditional markets. In a recent tweet, CØ₿RA warned against the use of Bitcoin to hedge against the traditional financial system.
The biggest investment mistake you can make is to assume Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, in general, are a hedge against the traditional finance system and to naively believe Bitcoin will negate your losses from recession and stock market collapse. -@CobraBitcoin
CØ₿RA further explained that people consider Bitcoin to be a risky investment and are more likely to buy BTC when they have surplus cash. The co-founder expects a fall in demand for Bitcoin due to the economic meltdown and massive surge in unemployment caused by Coronavirus.
People buy Bitcoin when they have extra cash to invest in something risky, and that's during good times, because when times are good you can afford to gamble and dream. Nobody's going to buy BTC when they've lost their job, can't afford their house, and are struggling to get by. -@CobraBitcoin
CØ₿RA said that the crypto market is driven by greed-fueled investment and “newbies.”
The entire cryptocurrency market is sustained almost entirely by newbies jumping in blind and buying coins just because of greedy expectations of future value, value based on perception not any utility, they will dump first when shit gets real. -@BitcoinCobra
The Bitcoin.org co-founder believes BTC’s price will drop to $1000 - $2000 in the event of an economic depression as most investors would sell their crypto-assets to manage essential costs.
If we enter into a deep depression, I wouldn't be surprised if Bitcoin was trading somewhere $1000-$2000, only the most stubborn hodlers will remain, the rest will have dumped a lot, by necessity because they will need the money for rent, food, keeping their business afloat, etc. -@BitcoinCobra
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD continues price consolidation below $7,000
BTC/USD continued to consolidate below the $7,000 level as the bears managed to drop the price from $6,906.90 to $6,874. The bears need to break below the $6,694.15 support level to continue the downward momentum.
Ripple Price Analysis: Bears eke out a win as XRP/USD forms bearish dragonfly doji
XRP/USD bears managed to eke out a victory after Monday’s candle ended up being bearish dragonfly doji i.e., the open and close positions are virtually similar and the candle has a long lower wick.
Ethereum Classic Price Analysis: 5.00 is the level to watch
Ethereum Classic is looking pretty bearish but some buying pressure has just kicked in. The price has broken above the 55 hourly exponential moving average after only breaking below it earlier in ...
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC tests 40.00 as the selling volume picks up
Litecoin has been looking bearish on Monday as the price tested and printed below 40.00. The price is just about to test a previous support zone which could now act as resistance at 41.20. The price is also trading under ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC breaks its ties with stocks, strives to return its safe-haven status
Most part of the week Bitcoin has been on the recovery path. Slowly but surely the coin left $6,500 behind and even tested waters above $7,000.