Bitcoin Worth Over $8,400 as Most Top Altcoins See Losses

Friday, June 14 — most of the top 20 cryptocurrencies are reporting moderate losses on the day by press time, as bitcoin (BTC) crossed the $8,400 mark again after breaching it earlier today.

Market visualization courtesy of Coin360

Bitcoin is currently up over 2.8% on the day, trading around $8,420 at press time, according to Coin360. Looking at its weekly chart, the coin is up about 7.35%.

Bitcoin 7-day price chart. Source: Coin360

American digital asset manager Grayscale claimed in recently published research that bitcoin vastly outperformed traditional wealth preservation assets during the United States-China trade war.

Ether (ETH) is holding onto its position as the largest altcoin by market cap, which currently stands at just under $27.3 billion. The second-largest altcoin, Ripple’s XRP, has a market cap of $16.7 billion at press time.

Coin360 data shows that ETH has seen its value decrease by about 1.2% over the last 24 hours. At press time, ETH is trading around $257. On the week, the coin has also gained over 3.5% of value.

Ether 7-day price chart. Source: Coin360

XRP is down by just over 1% over the last 24 hours and is currently trading at around $0.396. On the week, the coin is down about 4.19%.

XRP 7-day price chart. Source: Coin360

Among the top 20 cryptocurrencies, the one reporting the most notable losses is binance coin (BNB), which is down over 11%.

At press time, the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies is $266 billion, about 3.87% lower than the value it reported a week ago.

As Cointelegraph reported earlier today, major crypto exchange Binance announced that it has updated its terms of use, which notably includes a restriction of services to United States-based individual and corporate traders.

In traditional markets, the United States stock market is seeing slight losses so far today, with the S&P 500 down 0.33% and the Nasdaq down 0.61% at press time. The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), on the other hand, has gained 0.44% on the day at press time.

Major oil futures and indexes are seeing discreet gains today, with WTI Crude up 0.96%, Brent Crude up 1.37% and Mars US up 2.03% at press time. The OPEC Basket is up 0.82% and the Canadian Crude Index has seen its value increase by 0.7% in the 24 hours by press time, according to OilPrice.