- Bitcoin whales currently hold the lowest supply since June 2019, while small to mid-sized holders’ supply hit an all-time high.
- Contrary to their holding, BTC whales’ addresses are currently at their highest since February 2021.
- Establishing consistent lower highs, BTC has been stuck within a downtrend wedge since the June 2022 crash.
Bitcoin has been consolidated for four months, but when the king coin’s price is observed on a larger timeframe, the situation becomes far more concerning. Consequently, a major cohort among its investors is exhibiting a pattern that could hint towards far more bearishness than anticipated.
Bitcoin whales take it a notch down
Usually, bear markets are an opportunity to accumulate for the Bitcoin whale addresses. However, given the intensity of the bearishness at the moment, these whales have decided to take the other way. According to Santiment data, over the last few months, the gradual decrease in holdings has led to BTC whales’ supply hitting its lowest since June 2019.
The three-year low indicates that whales have possibly been minimizing losses by selling their BTC supply. Another possible reason behind the decreased supply could be the increase in whale addresses.
Bitcoin whale supply
Lack of accumulation combined with increased holders can also result in decreased domination over BTC’s circulating supply. As evinced by Santiment, the addresses holding 10 to 100 BTC and 10K to 100 K BTC are at their highest since February 2021.
Bitcoin whale addresses
Surprisingly, this period has been in favor of small to mid-sized holders as their supply has reached an all-time high. Bullish anticipation could be one of the reasons for their buying spree, which is how these cohorts currently hold 15.9% of all BTC supply. (ref. Bitcoin whale supply)
But none of this would be helpful for Bitcoin investors if the price continues to head downwards, which is a possibility currently.
Is Bitcoin looking to test the lower lows?
Bitcoin’s price has been moving sideways for a good while. But considering the intraday fluctuations over a period of 10 months, it is apparent that Bitcoin is attempting to rise.
Stuck under a downtrend line, attempts at breaching it has proven unsuccessful since August. The consistent formation of lower highs does show conviction in an upswing, but due to the weak global financial markets, these attempts have failed.
At the moment, BTC is closer to testing the $18,600 critical support line. This level forming a downtrend wedge with the downtrend line could provide Bitcoin support for a bounce-off. However, falling below it could make recovery much more difficult for BTC.
BTC/USD 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto season no more
The crypto market shows early evidence of the start of a new downswing. Key levels have been defined. Bitcoin rejected from a key level and is losing support from indicators. Ethereum price shows increased momentum during the decline. Finally, Ripple price may experience a bearish death cross in the coming hours.
Ethereum price in danger of a 15% pullback as ETH supply in loss hits 4-month high
ETH is in a dilemma because trading below the 50-day SMA may validate a falling triangle pattern. Conversely, the second-largest cryptocurrency could extend its early week bullish breakout to tag $1,521 and possibly close the gap to $2,000.
Tug of war intensifies as Ethereum Classic price grinds closer to a 15% breakout
Ethereum Classic continues to sink deeper into the abyss, with declines from its most recent high at $45.66 seemingly unstoppable. The token may have lost its charm, with investors pulling the rug immediately after the Ethereum Merge.
Shiba Inu price is locked and loaded, needs volatility to catalyze a 75% upswing [Video]
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Shib Inu price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where SHIBA could be heading next.
Bitcoin: Is this the start of BTC’s journey to $28,000?
Bitcoin price triggered a bullish reversal after October 13 CPI that is reminiscent of the July 13 events. The transaction data shows that a flip of $22,000 will open the path for BTC to head up to $27,000.