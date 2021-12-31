Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC price provides buy opportunity before ascent toward $110,000

- Bitcoin price could double if the bulls gather strength to slice above a critical line of resistance.
- A slice above $69,829 could put a 54% upswing on the radar.
- The bullish outlook could be invalidated if BTC drops below $45,766.
Bitcoin price could be awaiting a major upswing if the digital asset manages to slice above a crucial line of resistance. The prevailing chart pattern suggests that if the leading cryptocurrency could be expecting a 54% surge toward $110,000 if BTC breaks above $69,829.
Bitcoin price awaits 54% climb
Bitcoin price has formed an ascending triangle pattern on the weekly chart, suggesting that the general outlook for BTC is bullish. The prevailing chart pattern suggests a 54% upswing toward $110,714 if the bellwether cryptocurrency manages to slice above the upper boundary, which acts as resistance at $69,829.
The first line of resistance for BTC is at the 50% retracement level at $48,777, coinciding with the 50-week Simple Moving Average (SMA).
Bitcoin price will discover additional headwinds at the 21-week SMA at $52,784, then at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $53,478. The 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level, which sits at $60,167, will also act as a hurdle for the leading cryptocurrency as the bulls attempt to tag the upper boundary of the prevailing chart pattern.
If Bitcoin price slices above the topside trend line of the triangle pattern at $69,829, the 54% climb toward $110,714 could be on the radar. The world’s largest cryptocurrency will face resistance at the 127.2% Fibonacci extension level at $79,512, then at the 161.8% Fibonacci extension level at $93,300.
BTC/USDT weekly chart
However, if selling pressure increases, Bitcoin price will test the lower boundary of the governing technical pattern as support at $45,766. Additional lines of defense will emerge at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at $44,078, then at the November 29 low at $42,150.
Investors should note that if Bitcoin price falls below the downside trend line of the governing technical pattern, the bullish outlook would be invalidated.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
