Bitcoin vs. Nasdaq 100 Index correlation hits 70% – Matrixport analysts hint at what to expect

- Bitcoin’s 30-day NASDAQ 100 correlation hits 70%, signaling increase in BTC sensitivity to macro risks.
- Matrixport analysts warn high Bitcoin-NDX correlations are short-lived, suggesting an imminent divergence trend from tech stocks.
- Mt. Gox’s $1B BTC movement fuels bearish pressure, while a whale’s $200M Binance withdrawal props up bullish sentiment.
Matrixport analysts raise bearish concerns as Bitcoin's correlation with NASDAQ 100 hits 70%
Bitcoin's 30-day price correlation with the NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has surged to 70%, a level seen only twice before, according to a recent analysis by Matrixport. This high correlation suggests that Bitcoin is currently moving in lockstep with the broader tech sector, driven by similar macroeconomic forces.
Matrixport reports Bitcoin's 30-day price correlation with the NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has surged to 70% | March 24
The report highlights that the rising correlation is fueled by a repricing of earnings expectations ahead of the Q1 earnings season, as well as ongoing market uncertainty and trade tariff concerns.
Historically, Bitcoin has been viewed as an asset class that moves independently of traditional equities. However, the current trend indicates that institutional adoption and macroeconomic pressures may be aligning Bitcoin's movements with the NASDAQ 100.
Mt. Gox to Move $1 Billion in BTC, unleashing potential selling pressure
Adding to the bearish outlook, reports indicate that Mt. Gox, the now-defunct Bitcoin exchange, is preparing to move $1 billion worth of BTC.
Market analysts fear that if these holdings are liquidated, it could intensify downward pressure on BTC prices, having already seen a 2% decline as it settled above $87,100 on Tuesday.
Mt. Gox creditors have been waiting for years to receive their repayments, and if a large portion of the funds is sold upon release, it could flood the market with Bitcoin, potentially driving prices downward.
This uncertainty has led to increased caution among investors, who are closely monitoring any movements from Mt. Gox wallets.
Whale spotted moving BTC worth $200 million into long-term storage
Despite the bearish signals, some bullish developments suggest that Bitcoin may still have strong support.
According to on-chain data from Arkham, a Bitcoin whale recently withdrew $200 million worth of BTC from Binance, signaling long-term accumulation.
Bitcoin whales shifts $200 million from Binance | March 24 | Source: Arkham
This whale had previously sold large amounts of Bitcoin during February's price downturn but has now resumed accumulation.
According to Arkham, the whale acquired BTC five days ago after selling between $100K and $86K in February.
Such actions typically indicate confidence in Bitcoin’s long-term prospects since large investors often buy during market corrections to position themselves for future price increases.
Bitcoin Market Outlook: Prolonged consolidation phase ahead?
While Bitcoin's current correlation with the NASDAQ 100 remains elevated, historical trends suggest that such correlations tend to be short-lived.
Analysts believe a divergence in performance may be on the horizon as Bitcoin traditionally decouples from equity markets during periods of heightened volatility.
Bitcoin price action | CoinmarketCap
At press time on Tuesday, Bitcoin price was trading at $88,000, according to Coinmarketcap data, as bulls make an attempt to reach multi-week resistance around the $90,000 level.
However, correlation of Bitcoin price to the NDX as shown in the Matrixport reports demonstrates that BTC investors are increasingly weighing the impact of macroeconomic factors like the Trump administration’s tariffs and regulatory developments.
With mixed signals from the marke t— ranging from Mt. Gox's impending BTC transfer to continued whale accumulation — Bitcoin’s price trajectory could enter a neutral consolidation phase above the $85,000 mark, as traders and analysts digest recent trade policy tweaks by the Trump administration.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin holds $87,000 as markets brace for volatility ahead of April 2 tariff announcements
Bitcoin (BTC) holds above $87,000 on Wednesday after its mild recovery so far this week. A K33 Research report explains how the markets are relatively calm and shaping up for volatility as the market absorbs the tariff announcements.
Shiba Inu rallies as trading volume rises 228% amid increase in bullish bets
Shiba Inu price extends its gains by 8% and trades at $0.000015 at the time of writing on Wednesday, rallying over 15% so far this week. On-chain data shows that SHIB’s trading volume rose 228% in the last 30 days, bolstering the platform’s bullish outlook.
BTC, ETH, and XRP could face volatility as Trump’s “Liberation Day” nears
Bitcoin (BTC) price hovers around $87,000 on Wednesday after recovering 4% in the last three days. Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) find support around their key level, suggesting a recovery on the cards.
BlackRock’s BUIDL fund launch on Solana platform while Fidelity files for spot Solana ETF
Solana price hovers around $142 on Wednesday after recovering by 7% so far this week. BlackRock’s BUIDL fund launches on the Solana platform. Fidelity files for a spot Solana ETF with Cboe.
Bitcoin: BTC stabilizes around $84,000 despite US SEC regularity clarity and Fed rate stability
Bitcoin price stabilizes around $84,000 at the time of writing on Friday after recovering nearly 2% so far this week. The recent announcement by the US SEC that Proof-of-Work mining rewards are not securities could boost BTC investors' confidence.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.