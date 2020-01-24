Bitcoin VS Gold: Which is More Valuable? In fact, why is Bitcoin valuable at all? What is the real use of Bitcoin? Does Bitcoin mainstream adoption even matter? How high can Bitcoin price go?

Kiana Danial sits down with BitBoy, who’s real name is Ben Armstrong, to uncover the opportunities in Bitcoin, that may help you make an informed decision when it comes to investing in Bitcoin and other crypto-assets for that matter. There’s also an awesome discussion about Bitcoin VS gold. They also discuss Bitcoin price prediction that you don’t want to miss out on.

For more from Invest Diva, click here