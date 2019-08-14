Volume on the Coinbase exchange supporting the sell side

Key 61.8% Fibonacci level could provide some support

BTC/USD currently fighting to reject the 10,500.00 support

Most of the major cryptocurrencies trate lower today as sentiment is looking weak. BTC/USD hit a low of 10,353.00 with volume clearly backing the sell side. Since the bearish pennant pattern break on the 4-hour chart broke down on 10th August it seems the bears have really been in control.

The recent news that the US securities and exhange comission (SEC) announced a delay on the Van Eck ETF decsion seems to have really hurt the crypto space. Price action has been muted and it seems like the can kicking exercise it just a delay tactic as the regulators look for more reasons not to approve the proposal. It does not end there as the final decisions are expected to be released on the 13th and 18th October but the next decision on the Wilshire Phoenix proposal is scheduled for 29th Sept.

Looking ahead to price action today, it will be interesting to see if price can bounce back above the 10,500.00 level. The crashing renminbi is also a key catalyst for a move higher in BTC as if the Chinese government move into Hong Kong to stop protesters there could be a safe haven move into cryptocurrencies.