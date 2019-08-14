- Volume on the Coinbase exchange supporting the sell side
- Key 61.8% Fibonacci level could provide some support
- BTC/USD currently fighting to reject the 10,500.00 support
Most of the major cryptocurrencies trate lower today as sentiment is looking weak. BTC/USD hit a low of 10,353.00 with volume clearly backing the sell side. Since the bearish pennant pattern break on the 4-hour chart broke down on 10th August it seems the bears have really been in control.
The recent news that the US securities and exhange comission (SEC) announced a delay on the Van Eck ETF decsion seems to have really hurt the crypto space. Price action has been muted and it seems like the can kicking exercise it just a delay tactic as the regulators look for more reasons not to approve the proposal. It does not end there as the final decisions are expected to be released on the 13th and 18th October but the next decision on the Wilshire Phoenix proposal is scheduled for 29th Sept.
Looking ahead to price action today, it will be interesting to see if price can bounce back above the 10,500.00 level. The crashing renminbi is also a key catalyst for a move higher in BTC as if the Chinese government move into Hong Kong to stop protesters there could be a safe haven move into cryptocurrencies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Where next after the Coinbase-Barclays divorce, US-Sino detente – Confluence Detector
Bitcoin is providing to be a safe-haven asset – and that can be painful for the cryptocurrency market when investors stop seeking refuge. The price of digital coins has dropped substantially after the US announced it would postpone some of the tariffs planned on China.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD targets 100 SMA resistance after refreshing key support
The cryptocurrency market is a sea of red accept for Bitcoin Gold (BTG) and Ethereum Classic. Litecoin is trading 1.5% lower on Wednesday. The correction comes after a failed attempt to break above the resistance at $92.00.
Ripple market update: XRP/USD intriguingly defends $0.29 key support
Ripple like many other altcoins on the market weathered down the negative pressure across the market quite well. On the other hand, Bitcoin plunged more than $800 after breaking the support at $11,000.
Bitcoin Cash price analysis: BCH/USD overwhelmed by selling pressure; reversal ongoing
The bear pressure affecting Bitcoin is finally catching up with Bitcoin Cash (BCH). The crypto managed to extend the weekend winning streak from the weekend low around $302.38 to a weekly high at $358.49.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Safe-haven or a high-yield asset? Bitcoin qualifies for both
The cryptocurrency market has been a mixed picture this week. Bitcoin attempted to settle above $12,000 practically every single day of the week...