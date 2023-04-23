Bitcoin barely held $27,000 on April 22 as another round of losses left bulls with little firepower.
Giant RSI support retest greets Bitcoin bulls
Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD barely preserving the $27,000 mark on April 22 after the Wall Street trading week ended on a sour note.
In contrast to United States equities, which managed to seal modest gains on April 22, Bitcoin continued to suffer as analysts warned of a return toward $25,000.
With that, BTC/USD was down 10% for the week and 4% in April overall, according to data from monitoring resource Coinglass, amid a dramatic turnaround in fortune versus much of Q1.
For popular trader Credible Crypto, however, there was still every reason to hope that the long-term uptrend remained intact.
“If your macro thesis on Bitcoin has changed because of a $2,000 pullback after a $10,000+ vertical rally from 19k to 30k+ you’re doing it wrong,” he insisted in part of his latest Twitter commentary.
In an additional post, he argued that such price action is “common” in crypto markets.
“The last major retest we had was at 19k before our rally to 30k+. A retest of 25k here would be logical and healthy,” he stated
BTC/USD annotated chart. Source: Credible Crypto/Twitter
Financial information resource Stockmoney Lizards agreed, telling Twitter followers that the road higher may be slow and steady.
“After these huge green candles, we usually find some cooldown,” it wrote regarding the three-month BTC/USD chart.
“Short-/mid-term still bullish (3 months), but don't expect it to go too fast.
Crypto analyst CryptoCon delivered similar conclusions on the basis of the latest movements in Bitcoin’s relative strength index (RSI).
Used to determine overbought and oversold conditions at given price points, the RSI can help offer insights into forthcoming price trends.
“Short term #Bitcoin price action seems grim, but behind the scenes, the Weekly RSI has broken out of a 6-year downtrend and is now attempting to make support,” CryptoCon revealed, comparing the latest action to prior halving cycles.
“Bitcoin is now at decision point. Continue 2019 parabolic price action, or take the healthier, steady 2015 approach?
BTC/USD annotated chart with RSI. Source: CryptoCon/Twitter
BTC price analyst expects “stronger buy interest” near $25,000
Trader Skew, meanwhile, delved into the potential near-term price targets for BTC/USD, focusing on moving averages (MAs).
The zone north of $25,000 remained the principal point of interest, with the 200-week MA residing at $25,850.
$BTC 1D— Skew Δ (@52kskew) April 22, 2023
Failed breakout above 1D resistance $30K
Will be interesting if price retests $25K & 1W Trend MAs
I'd expect a stronger buy interest around there as it's closest to invalidation there before HTF demand around $19K pic.twitter.com/D5eP9ujyHh
The market composition remained apt to liquidate traders, with Coinglass data showing April 22 costing crypto longs another $173 million.
As Cointelegraph reported, April 19 saw the largest amount of long liquidations of 2023 so far.
Crypto liquidations chart. Source: Coinglass
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Litecoin price and LTC holders stuck in dilemma as third halving nears
Litecoin price is stuck between two critical barriers that has trapped its volatility and kept it low. A recovery above $95.75 will be key if bulls want LTC to head northbound. A daily candlestick close below $73.40 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Can this Dogecoin price pattern pull DOGE out of the dump and trigger 50% move?
Dogecoin price shows a W pattern formation of the three-day chart and hints at a bullish future. However, DOGE holders have already suffered a loss after the dog-themed crypto failed to pump on April 20 (420).
Shiba Inu price primed for 20% rally as SHIB seizes opportunity after Dogecoin’s failure
Shiba Inu price has grabbed sell stops below $0.0000101, signaling a potential reversal. Investors can expect SHIB to trigger a 22% ascent if this outlook plays out. A decisive flip of the $0.0000101 level will invalidate the bullish thesis for the meme coin.
XRP price reveals Ripple bulls big picture plans for holders and it includes 50% rally
XRP price has been hovering inside a larger range, as mentioned in previous publications. The recent bull rally pushed it to retest the range high. However, as momentum exhausted and investors resorted to profit-taking, the gains came undone, and Rippl returned to the mean.
Bitcoin: BTC loses directional bias, leaving holders guessing its next move
Bitcoin price shows a bearish breaker setup on the weekly timeframe, suggesting that buyers need to be cautious. This signal is ambiguous since it does not accurately predict a reversal just yet.