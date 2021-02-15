Over the weekend, Bitcoin was close to $50k, and the growth in altcoin prices was equally impressive. The crypto market's total capitalisation touched $1.5 trillion, holding above $1.4 trillion amid a correction at the start of the workweek. Bitcoin is now losing 2% and changing hands at $47,500, which can be considered excellent for the market as a whole, as the asset is still up 21.50% for the week.
After Musk's statement, Twitter's interest in Bitcoin, and the launch of various Bitcoin-based exchange-traded funds, we can talk about the formation of legal loyalties to the first cryptocurrency. Of course, regulators may well change their minds, but at this stage, things are moving toward opening up avenues for corporate investors to invest in Bitcoin.
The Bitcoin dominance index remains around 61%, having found a kind of equilibrium point at this level. The Crypto Fear & Greed Index for Bitcoin and major cryptocurrencies has declined by several points over the day to a value of "93," which corresponds to the "extreme greed" mode. The indicator has been overbought, indicating a high probability of a sell-off for quite some time now. Still, market sentiment, greed, and a tendency to buy all possible assets amid continued U.S. stimulus policies and a rising stock market come to the point where digital currencies continue to receive an impressive boost.
While everyone expects Bitcoin to test $50k and continue to grow as high as $60k, the attitude towards altcoins is very gradually warming up and has only now shifted into clear interest.
Investors decided to celebrate Valentine's Day by buying all alternative cryptocurrencies one after the other, and as a result, most of the coins showed growth by tens of per cent. Now altcoins are also undergoing a local correction, but the chances are high that this is not the last price boost from retail buyers.
Disclaimer
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EGLD eyes rebound from crucial support following 60% downswing
Elrond is among the biggest losers in the cryptocurrency market. A bearish wave has seen both small and large coins correct from their recent highs. EGLD’s massive upswing ran into a strong barrier at $225, paving the way to a 60% breakdown below $100.
Ethereum price primed for a 35% nosedive amid crypto market-wide correction
Ethereum price slipped into a rising wedge formation since it first tapped the previous all-time high on January 19. Since then, ETH has been sloping up, forming higher highs and higher lows.
ZIL is on the verge of a 20% move
Zilliqa price has closed below stable support provided by Bollinger Band's middle line, suggesting an incoming drop. ZIL has also broken out of descending triangle on the 1-hour chart, adding credence to the bearish outlook. This sell-off may be mitigated around the $0.107 support level provided by the 200 one-hour MA.
XTZ breaks through support targeting $3
Tezos has recently been elevated to a new all-time high of $5.6. The significant milestone came after a persistent push from the bulls over the last couple of weeks. However, widespread selling pressure in the cryptocurrency market cut short the rally.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.