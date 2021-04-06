Following on from my last posting, here is an updated chart of the channel we are using for GBTC.
You can see that we are both at the centre channel line (in purple) and also at a trend line point (green).
We are also approaching a time cycle turn point from our system today.
It is possible we me see some technical resistance here especially on the GBTC.
Looking directly at Bitcoin you will see that the histogram system is working incredibly well on crypto.
Scanning ahead, ther is a significant turn point on the radar within a few days.
The histogram spikes below the chart are known in advance.
Therefore they are predictive.
Note how the spikes align with reversals.
Note that we are only days away from the largest spike of recent times.
This is circled in green.
Expect a reversal then.
As long as the channel in the first chart is not broken, then the trend remains up.
The Market Timing Report/Cycles Analysis Ltd is a research company. The information contained herein is for general education purposes and is not intended as specific advice or recommendations to any person or entity. Any reference to a transaction, trade, position, holding, security, market, or level is purely meant to educate readers about possible risks and opportunities in the marketplace and are not meant to imply that any person or entity should take any action whatsoever without first evaluating such action(s) in light of their own situation either on their own or through a professional advisor. If a person or entity does not believe they are qualified to make such decisions, they should seek professional advice. The prices listed are for reference only and are in no way intended to represent an actual trade, entry price or exit price conducted by The Market Timing Report/Cycles Analysis Ltd, portfolios managed by any entity affiliated with The Market Timing Report/Cycles Analysis Ltd or any principal or employee of The Market Timing Report/The Market Timing Report/Cycles Analysis Ltd . This information is not a substitute for professional advice of any nature, including tax, legal, and financial. While we believe the information contained herein to be accurate, all numbers should be verified by the reader through independent sources. Trading securities, options, futures, or any other security involves risk and can result in the immediate and substantial loss of the capital invested.
