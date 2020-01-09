  • Bitcoin has fallen 2.90% after rejecting a key intraday zone.
  • The price bounced off the moving average and trendline.

BTC/USD Hourly Chart

BTC/USD has fallen back below 8K.

The price bounced back off the 55 hourly EMA and also rejected the trendline.

The good news for the bulls is that the price is still above the 200 EMA.

Interestingly, the RSI is in an oversold area so there could be some near term relief.

The next support zone is close to the 7,500 area but there was some brief support at 7,743.50.

Bitcoin Analysis

Additional Levels

BTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 7802.24
Today Daily Change -242.31
Today Daily Change % -3.01
Today daily open 8044.55
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 7362.13
Daily SMA50 7329.81
Daily SMA100 7921.88
Daily SMA200 9221.18
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 8464.41
Previous Daily Low 7862.94
Previous Weekly High 7525.13
Previous Weekly Low 6856.63
Previous Monthly High 7770.78
Previous Monthly Low 6432.05
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 8092.7
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 8234.65
Daily Pivot Point S1 7783.53
Daily Pivot Point S2 7522.5
Daily Pivot Point S3 7182.06
Daily Pivot Point R1 8384.99
Daily Pivot Point R2 8725.44
Daily Pivot Point R3 8986.46

 

 

The price bounced back off the 55 hourly EMA and also rejected the trendline. The good news for the bulls is that the price is still above the 200 EMA. Interestingly, the RSI is in an oversold area so there could be some near term relief. 

