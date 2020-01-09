- Bitcoin has fallen 2.90% after rejecting a key intraday zone.
- The price bounced off the moving average and trendline.
BTC/USD Hourly Chart
BTC/USD has fallen back below 8K.
The price bounced back off the 55 hourly EMA and also rejected the trendline.
The good news for the bulls is that the price is still above the 200 EMA.
Interestingly, the RSI is in an oversold area so there could be some near term relief.
The next support zone is close to the 7,500 area but there was some brief support at 7,743.50.
Additional Levels
BTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|7802.24
|Today Daily Change
|-242.31
|Today Daily Change %
|-3.01
|Today daily open
|8044.55
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|7362.13
|Daily SMA50
|7329.81
|Daily SMA100
|7921.88
|Daily SMA200
|9221.18
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|8464.41
|Previous Daily Low
|7862.94
|Previous Weekly High
|7525.13
|Previous Weekly Low
|6856.63
|Previous Monthly High
|7770.78
|Previous Monthly Low
|6432.05
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|8092.7
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|8234.65
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|7783.53
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|7522.5
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|7182.06
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|8384.99
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|8725.44
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|8986.46
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
