- BTC/USD is currently under a healthy consolidation on the 4-hour chart.
- The 12-EMA and the 26-EMA are on the verge of a bull cross on the same chart.
Bitcoin has recovered considerably well from the crash on June 15. The 4-hour chart is now almost in an uptrend and bulls were able to climb above both EMAs which are inches away from a bull cross. Bitcoin peaked at $9,588 but the rejection was healthy and bulls are looking for another leg up within the next 24 hours.
BTC/USD 4-hour chart
There has been a clear shift in momentum for Bitcoin and bulls are back in control. As long as they hold the 12-EMA and the 26-EMA, they will remain comfortable. The next resistance level is now established at $9,589, the last 4-hour high, however, above that level, there is basically no opposition until $9,900 and $10,000, of course.
BTC/USD 1-hour chart
The hourly chart is weaker and has formed a clear double top into a slight crash but bulls are defending the 12-EMA still. The hourly chart is in a downtrend again but as long as BTC continues to maintain the 12-EMA at $9,490, it will stay in good shape even in a downtrend.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
